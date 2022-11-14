The vocally talented Thapelo Molomo was recently crowned the season 18 winner of Idols South Africa

South Africa's Minister of Police, Bheki Cele proudly congratulated the young man who also serves SAPS on his win

Cele said he was proud of Thapelo and couldn't wait to have him back on the SAPS force serving and protecting Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Idols SA season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo has made his family and supporters proud as well as South Africa's Minister of Police, Bheki Cele too!

Cele was one of the many who congratulated the Limpopo-born rising star on his major win.

Bheki Cele expressed his pride in Idols SA season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo. Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images, @idolssa/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Thapelo is a police officer, stationed at the Brits police station in North West, and flew the SAPS flag high.

According to TimesLive, the national police minister said Thapelo's achievement served as a beacon of hope for many police officers facing psychosocial challenges daily.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"He has illustrated to thousands of officers that hard work, determination, and perseverance are the foundation of any successful human being.

"We are proud of him and wish him all the best. We cannot wait to have him back in office to continue serving with our men and women in blue", said Cele.

South African social media users responded with congratulatory messages and some good old banter on Facebook.

Courage Sithole wrote:

"Well done!! I DON'T see him back in the police force anytime soon, though. Who wants to carry guns and cuffs when u can make music and lots of money all day?"

Stelo Mogaila replied:

"Bheki Cele must focus on doing his job. Congratulations to Thaps✊."

Map Jay remarked:

"Don't we have a minister of sports and arts? What is he doing there, whereas he's failing his duties in the police department."

Matebele Letebele replied:

"The only legit millionaire in the police forces.☺️ Charity begins at home young man, make sure BOMMA are well taken care of & the rest shall follow."

Tshepang Monnakgotla commented:

"Since Thapelo was away from work I just wanna know what that leave is called."

Molaodi Mogoaladi reacted:

"Bheki cannot expect an Idol to run after criminals, really now. It's his big break."

Thapelo Molomo shares heartwarming message after winning 'Idols SA' season 18

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Thapelo Molomo has been crowned this year's winner of Idols SA. The police officer had South Africans chopping onions when his name was called out at the prestigious event on Sunday, 13 November.

The star battled it out with fellow runner-up Nozi, and he beat her to get the top spot.

According to News24, by winning the competition, Thapelo will walk away with a little over R1 million, a brand new Toyota Starlet, a Truworths fashion voucher for R100k, recording equipment valued at R85K, a recording contract from Oskido's Kalawa Jazmee Records.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News