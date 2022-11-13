Thapelo Molomo has taken to his social media pages to celebrate being crowned the Idols SA Season 18 winner

The member of the South African Police Service was announced the winner after going head-to-head with runner-up Nozi

By winning the singing competition, Thapelo walks away with more than R1 million, a brand new car, recording equipment and many more

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Thapelo Molomo has been crowned as this year's winner of Idols SA. The police officer had South Africans chopping onions when his name was called out at the prestigious event on Sunday, 13 November.

Thapelo Molomo has taken to his pages to thank his fans for their support. Image: @thapelomolomo0

Source: Instagram

The star battled it out with fellow runner-up Nozi, and he beat her to get the top spot.

According to News24, by winning the competition, Thapelo will walk away with a little over R1 million, a brand new Toyota Starlet, a Truworths fashion voucher for R100k, recording equipment valued at R85K, a recording contract from Oskido's Kalawa Jazmee Records.

Taking to his Twitter page shortly after his big win, Thapelo Molomo shared a heartfelt message thanking his fans for their support and for their votes. He also thanked God for his mercy. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"All honour and glory be unto God . Family, we have officially crowned Idols SA winner of Season 18, 2022. All this is because of the mighty God we serve. We have seen his power and ability. Thank you, family, for all your votes and support throughout. I have seen your love."

Black Coffee celebrates bagging AHEAD award, Mzansi congratulates Grammy-winner: "All the best moving forward"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is blessed. He's not only winning when it comes to his music career, but bro's other businesses are flourishing.

The Grammy-winning DJ took to his timeline to show off another award he recently bagged. Taking to social media, the Drive hitmaker posted stunning snaps of his AHEAD award and the beautiful interior design he created. Black Coffee captioned his Twitter post:

"We did it Bro @AHEAD_Awards!!!!!!

AHEAD is the leading awards ceremony for hospitality experience and design. According to their website, the judging panel comprises of architects, interior designers, hoteliers and industry commentators.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News