Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo will be hosting The Mommy Club Season 2 reunion special

Although her appointment excited some people, many viewers were angered by the premiere date of the reunion

The media personality is set to show the world her hosting skills when the show premieres in June

As Season 2 of The Mommy Club wraps up, Mzansi awaits the reunion special, during which the ladies face off against one another. However, much to viewers' disappointment, the date of the special episode seems too far.

The Mommy Club reunion date and host announced

Media personality Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo has been announced as the special host of The Mommy Club Season 2 reunion.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela made the announcement on X(Twitter) and disappointed many people when he shared that the episode will air in June.

"Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo to host reunion. Ngcobo-Mzolo will host The Mommy Club season 2 reunion, which will air on Showmax on 10 June 2024."

Mzansi debates Ntombee as the host, angered by premiere date

Although Ntombee's appointment seems reasonable to some people, many viewers question her ability not to be biased and assertive when the episode premieres.

One thing that stood out was the premier date, 10 June, with fans questioning why the date is so far when the season has concluded.

@Ms_Elljay:

"The whole month just for a reunion?"

@Asa_Sigoxo:

"She is one person who knows how to hide."

@nqobiiidL

"Mommy club likes attention aneva?? 10 June??"

@khayakazi:

"Come on guys, we wanted someone who can tackle these ladies head on. Happy and Co will likely run circles around her. Why isn’t Celest Ntuli, Anele, an option? Phela we need someone who can ask the tough questions and stand their ground at reunions."

@siphe_skin:

"What was wrong with Thembisa though? I feel like she was good last season is she busy or Showmax is doing it again changing host?"

@Papirazzi_:

"Another wrong candidate."

@iBe_Precious:

"Love her, she oozes the type of energy this show needs."

@Tumi_MissLekay:

"Interesting, can’t wait to see how she runs with it. Congratulations Ntombo."

@karabo1Mil:

"This lady knows her work so much. Ask, you guys don’t watch TV, this lady has been doing many shows. I don’t understand why y’all are saying she has been hiding."

