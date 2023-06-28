Mpumi Mophatlane finally addressed the rumours that she cheated on her husband with multiple men

The former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg TV star said the allegations were hurtful and damaging

SA social media users who are all too familiar with relationship woes reacted to Mpumi's denial with scepticism

Mpumi Mophatlane opened up about the cheating allegations levelled against her. Image: mpumimops

Source: Instagram

Mpumi Mophatlane, also known as "Mrs Mopps", broke her vow to avoid reality TV. She made a captivating comeback on Showmax's The Mommy Club, where she tackled rumours of infidelity head-on.

Mpumi Mophatlane opens up about hurtful infidelity claims

The explosive allegations were made by Brinnette Seopela during The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season 1 reunion in 2020, claiming Mrs Mopps engaged in continuous FaceTime conversations with other men.

According to TimesLIVE, Mrs Mopps vehemently denied the rumours, labelling them as untrue, while affirming her happiness in her marriage with IT tycoon Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane.

Mrs Mopps expressed deep hurt over the accusations, saying they were made by hateful people.

"When you're in the limelight, people say things about you that are not true. It's just so bad. I was so taken aback by this acquaintance of mine."

South Africans weigh in on Mpumi's marriage

Siyabonga Simelane said:

"We all understand umjolo now very well. Infidelity is part of the game. No innocent couples out there."

Siyanda Xaba stated:

"Looking at the husband, you can clearly see this one is here on business, there for the money."

Kay Kay shared:

"I don't know her. But she's cheating."

Walter Siphugu wrote:

"A dedicated mother, wow."

Sanele Nala commented:

"Said an unfaith chick."

Zamamlotshwa Sbobo Nkala asked:

"Can we see the husband again ngoba wow."

