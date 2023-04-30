Shauwn Mkhize quickly shut down rumours circulating on social media that she was in contact with Thabo Bester

MaMkhize posted an Instagram Story denying the damning allegations and urged people to keep her name out of the Bester saga

The businesswoman said people should focus on buying the book that she released about her life story

Shauwn Mkhize responded to claims that she was in contact with Thabo Bester. Image: @kwa_mammkhize/Instagram and @MDNnewss/Twitter

Shauwn Mkhize has been a trending topic on Twitter after reports linked her to convicted murderer and sex offender Thabo Bester.

Karyn Maughan says Bester was in contact with celebrity

This was after legal journalist Karyn Maughan stated in an interview that prison records show that Bester was in touch with a female celebrity while incarcerated at the Mangaung Correctional Centre, reported ZAlebs.

MaMkhize denies past involvement with Thabo Bester

MaMkhize urged Maughan to reveal the identity of the female celebrity she was referring to on Newzroom Afrika, so her name could be cleared.

"Does this mean I'm the only well-known celebrity in South Africa?"

The Royal AM soccer club owner ended her Instagram Story by asking people to buy her memoir and talk about that on .

See the Twitter posts below:

Mzansi Twitter users discuss the twist in the Thabo Bester story

@lionesz5 said:

"At first allegations were levelled against prominent politicians and minister's kids. Why Mamkhize?"

@DR_CEO_ commented:

"At this rate, all female Instagram celebrities should be arrested until they are all cleared. "

@LordSips posted:

"Wait until you guys hear who he was renting from in Hyde Park whilst staying with Dr. Magudumana."

@uncle_dior_ stated:

"New character! Now someone has to play Mamkize in the movie or series. I just hope there's a production company cooking something right now."

@Crazzy_LEE commented:

"Every time I think this story is dying down then ten past four."

@ZemTimbela added:

"All these celebrities saying we worked hard to be here gang, needs to be investigated."

@Twiggli tweeted:

"Hmm, it’s making sense. This guy was connected to someone with big money."

