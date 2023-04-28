Faith Nketsi announced on Instagram that she has teamed with Zee Health, and she raved over the arrangement in a trending video

Mzansi shared countless posts saying they were happy for Faith, and they lauded her beauty in the clip

The Have Faith star's new milestone came after her husband Nzuzo Njilo was arrested for fraud in Port Shepstone with his business partner Kwanda Ntshangase

Faith Nketsi is securing the bag with Zee Health despite her husband Nzuzo Njilo's fraud court case dragging her name through the mud.

Faith Nkets's fans are proud after she bagged a modelling contract with Zee Health. Image: @faith.nketsi

Recently, City Press stated that NZuzo and his business partner Kwanda Ntshangase were wanted by Port Shepstone Police. This happened after Faith's husband and Kwanda were accused of defrauding a business person by promising to deliver a truck but never doing so.

Police issued a warrant of arrest, and it was assumed that Njilo was on the run after leaving his Hyde Park house. However, Nzuzo's lawyer refuted the on-the-run charges, claiming that their client was unaware that the police wanted him.

Faith Nketsi announces a modelling contract with Zee Health

Amid Nzuzo's controversy, which saw Faith top Twitter trends as many people ridiculed her for marrying a "criminal," the Have Faith star proved that her career and personal life are not intertwined.

Nketsi took to Instagram to announce an endorsement partnership with Zee Health, an innovative line of cosmeceutical skincare and body products in Morningside, Sandton, South Africa.

Check out Faith's video below:

Mzansi proud of Faith Nkesti after bagging Zee Health modelling gig

@therealpetite.peng__ shared:

"You honestly inspire me The body you had before having Sky is surely coming back."

mkhulu_mphemba posted:

"You sure know how to promote a brand wemaka ntombazane."

@teemcusi replied:

"To us who watched it more than three times Let's gather here."

ama_gglleee commented:

"How does it feel to be The IT girl?"

@motso_dime_xo also said:

"Foot on their necks."

@mtolo_portia wrote:

"My non-problematic is girl always serving "

@tsholom._ added:

"❤️ The camera loves you"

Is Faith Nkesti's marriage to Nzuzo Njilo falling apart?

City Press further reported that there was no sign of Faith when Nzuzo moved out of his shared home in Hyde Park. According to sources, she moved out a long time ago.

The sources added that Faith believed Njilo was wealthy before marrying him, but that was false. Therefore, she returned to work.

"She lost her Jeep, which they had to sell after sorting out another debt, and then her furniture was taken by the court last year to pay the debt involving those other two guys."

Faith Nketsi’s husband Nzuzo Njilo under fire as more scam victims emerge following his arrest

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Nzuzo Njilo seemed to have made his fortune from scamming unsuspecting victims.

After Njilo handed himself over to the police after a warrant of arrest was issued, more juicy details about his business deals emerged.

Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo's alleged scam victims, finally shared their stories.

