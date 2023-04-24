Faith Nkesti's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, has decided to attend his alleged offences at the Port Shepstone police station on 24 April

Njilo and his business associate, Kwanda Ntshangase, are accused of defrauding a businessperson to whom they were meant to sell a truck

Mzansi has expressed alarm about Nzuzo's decisions, stating that Port Shepstone police are being too easy on him

Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, will reportedly present himself to the KwaZulu-Natal Port Shepstone police station after allegedly committing a crime.

Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo's decision to hand himself over to Port Shepstone police has angered Mzansi.

According to News24, Nzuzo and his business partner, Kwanda Ntshangase, are accused of fraud after allegedly faking a delivery of a truck they pledged to sell to a businessperson.

Shortly after his name trended on Twitter and Port Shepstone police issued a warrant of arrest, Nzuzo moved out of his Hyde Park home and everyone was convinced he was on the run.

Nzuzo Njilo to hand himself in to Port Shepstone police

City Press reported that Njilo is scheduled to turn himself in to the Shepstone Police Station on Monday, 24 April.

Nzuzo's lawyer, Ofentse Mkgwang, told City Press that Faith Nketsi's husband was unaware of the serious allegations levelled against him.

Nkgwang added that the police acted maliciously when they spread Nzuzo's images all over the internet and pretended he was fleeing.

"We just saw him on the news, and we were asking ourselves, what is happening now? We were all surprised, but, be that as it may, we just dealt with the situation. They never reached out to us. We just saw on the news that there is a problem."

Mzansi angry after Nzuzo Njilo decided to hand himself to the police

People following the fraud case were furious when news reports surfaced that Nzuzo would hand himself to the police. Netizens were outraged because Njilo chose the day he would go to the police, even though the Port Shepstone Police had issued an arrest warrant.

@Island_Tribe17 said:

"He will have a lekker Sunday spree, then stagger to the police station in the morning. @SAPoliceService will chauffeur him straight to court to be released on bail, using the money from his fraudulent activities. Welcome to SA."

@bigkoostar shared:

"Does he decide when he will hand himself over? SA is a joke "

@DrMkhumbulo2 posted:

"Now, I understand why Thabo Bester ended up in Tanzania! A warrant of arrest was issued, but Nzuzo is still roaming around, saying he will hand himself in on Monday."

@Thuly12345678 replied:

"He knows that he is going straight to court to get bail, return to the streets, and continue with his life."

@MsVerve commented:

"Bathong.. This reminds me of the time the Sandton police asked Karabo Mokoena's killer very nicely to come through to the station, and he said he was busy and would come through later that day around 9 pm."

@KgothatsoMokwe6 also said:

"Police stations are open 24 hours."

@LadyWhoIsBlack added:

"Hao, I didn’t know people can choose when to hand themselves over "

Faith Nketsi posts husband Nzuzo Njilo on her Instagram page amid reports that he is running from police

In related news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi stuck to her marriage vows and stood with her man no matter what was being said about him.

Faith Nketsi's marriage has been marred with controversy. From reports, Njilo defrauded people of close to R1 million, his accounts being frozen, his property being repossessed, and more.

The star stuck by her man's side and even posted his picture on her Instagram stories amid reports that the police wanted him.

