Dr Pashy has opened a case against her former acquaintance Dr Magudumana and her lover Thabo Bester

Dr Pashy got embroiled in the Bester saga after her passports were found with Magudumana when she was arrested in Tanzania

Some citizens who believe she helped Magudumana and Bester escape think she opened a case to cover her alleged involvement

Dr Pashy takes legal action against Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester. Image: @drpashy/Instagram and @RhuNdimande/Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Mmereka Ntshani known as Dr Pashy has opened a case against Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester.

The celebrity doctor's passports were discovered in Magudumana's possession while she was arrested in Tanzania.

According to JacarandaFM, one of the passports was reported missing, leading Dr Pashy to acquire the second one.

Dr Pashy opened a case of fraud at the Sandton police station against the disgraced doctor and her partner, reported ENCA.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the case was opened on April 20 and was handed over to the Sinoville police station.

Mathe revealed that Ntshani claimed the couple also defrauded her of money.

Khensani Ncube said:

"The trauma and the depression they caused me I am also opting to open a case too."

Danisile Dannie stated:

"I'm so tired of Bester saga. Can we move on as a country. Bophelo ke Magudumana shem."

Israel Mkhabela posted:

"It seems as if the doctor is afraid of something she has done with this couple and is too late."Jail is only the solution for her."

Masingo Vhatavhatsindi mentioned:

"She has just opened a case against herself. Better have nothing to lose in this whole saga as already he has a life sentence and 50 years to serve therefore he will produce evidence that proves her role."

Mandy Isaacs Louis commented:

"Little too late mamma. Investigations already happening!"

