Dr Nandipha Magudumana's brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni, has set the record straight about their mother

Nkosinathi Sekeleni was not in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court when his sister appeared on Monday, 17 April

Sekeleni slammed media houses for falsy identifying the woman videoed crying in court as their mother

BLOEMFONTEIN - Captured fugitive Dr Nandipha Magudumana's brother Nkosinathi Sekeleni is not pleased with the media and the general South African public.

Sekeleni revealed that the woman seen crying in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court during Magudumana's court appearance is not his mother.

SA assumes crying woman is Dr Nandipha Magudumana's mother

A video of the crying woman spread like wildfire across South Africa and garnered sympathy from citizens who believed it was Magudumana's mother.

It turns out the woman was actually a relative of the Sekeleni family.

Sekeleni slammed media houses for falsely reporting that the unidentified woman was his mother, TimesLIVE reported.

Dr Nandipha's brother slams media houses for confusing mother with Sekeleni family relative

Speaking to the publication, Sekeleni said his mother was ill and had not attended court for his sister's Monday, 17 April appearance.

Sekeleni said:

“It’s upsetting to see people saying that my mother was in court. My mother is at home, she can't travel long distances."

Advocate Themba Diba confirmed that his client's mother was not in court.

Dr Nandipha's father granted R10 000 bail, Magudumana remanded in custody

Magudumana appeared in court alongside her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, for charges related to helping convicted murderer and sexual assaulter Thabo Bester escape jail.

While Dr Nandipha's father was granted R10 000 bail, Bester's "customary wife" was remanded in custody. Magudumana will be back in the Bloemfontein court on 3 May, when she can apply for bail, EWN reported.

South Africans unmoved by revelation that crying woman is not Dr Nandipha's mother

Below are some comments:

Mpila Kau said:

"I'm lost, confused and really lost."

Zinhle Buthelezi commented:

"Okay, thanks for the correction."

Mark Albrektsen asked

"Then who was the lady in the court then?"

Criag S'bongile quipped:

"Ag, we don't care about his mother or what."

Moipone Mogodi added

"He must rest... His sister and father have already caused enough chaos."

Vuyokazi Sis'Vovo-The Lioness Sihele claimed:

"Does it matter? He's full of drama that one, acting perfect."

Dr Nandipha Magudumana forced to reveal her face during 2nd appearance in Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court

Briefly News earlier reported that disgraced celebrity aesthetician Dr Nandipha Magudumana finally revealed her entire face after the magistrate in the Bloemfontein court forced her to remove her mask and hoodie.

The reveal South Africans have been waiting for occurred on 17 April when Magudumana, her father and two others appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for formal bail applications.

Magudumana has been keeping her face shielded from view by sporting a white face mask and a hood drawn tightly around her face since she landed in South Africa on Thursday, 13 April.

