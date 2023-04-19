A beauty salon owner from cape town claims Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana paid them to recruit girls

Taffy Tally Marz claims to have met Bester in November 2022 when the criminal got a haircut at their salon

South Africans don't buy the beauty therapist's story and have convinced them of attention seeking

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town-based beauty therapist has claimed that Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana hired them to recruit beautiful girls for their modelling agency.

A beauty technician from Cape claims Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha hired them to recruit girls for a modelling agency. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter & Taffy Tally Marz/ Facebook & @drnandipha/Instagram

Beauty salon owner Taffy Tally Marz claims to have met Bester in November 2022 when the escaped criminal came into their salon for a haircut.

Thabo Bester allegedly visited Cape Town beauty salon

The pair allegedly hit it off, and Bester became a regular customer. Marz alleges that Bester even brought Maguduma to the salon, and the beauty therapist did her nails.

Speaking to IOL, Marz said the pair eventually asked him to recruit girls for their modelling agency called imeda.

The beauty salon owner claimed the pair paid them handsomely to find the girls.

Mars claims they did not know Bester was an escaped fugitive during their alleged business transaction. Marz allegedly realised they were dealing with a criminal only when the news broke about Bester's escape.

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

Bester escaped from the Managung Correctional Facility with the assistance of his customary wife, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, on 3 May 2022.

The pair went on the run in March when news of Bester's prison break broke but were ultimately captured in Tanzania and repatriated back to South Africa, News24 reported.

South Africans accuse beauty therapist of lying

Below are some comments:

@Mjomana said:

"This is really lies. So I can also go and say I sold drugs to them and it will be true?"

@Carmicha1Denzel claimed:

"This one is milking free publicity."

@kellzmtshumeni commented:

"Incriminating yourself just to be in headlines is wild business."

@SoulLounge_Aff asked:

"Is this a story on Bonny and Clyde or just an ad for the beauty therapist?"

Dr Nandipha Magudumana forced to reveal her face during 2nd appearance in Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court

In a related story, Briefly News reported that disgraced celebrity aesthetician Dr Nandipha Magudumana finally revealed her entire face after the magistrate in the Bloemfontein court forced her to remove her mask and hoodie.

The reveal South Africans have been waiting for occurred on 17 April when Magudumana, her father and two others appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for formal bail applications.

Magudumana has been keeping her face shielded from view by sporting a white face mask and a hood drawn tightly around her face since she landed in South Africa on Thursday, 13 April.

