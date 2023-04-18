Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been topping Twitter trends and hogging headlines for her criminal activities alongside her boyfriend, Thabo Bester

Peeps have been weighing in on the issue, with many trying to figure out why Dr Nandipha made the decisions she did

Top Mzanzi rapper Emtee reshared a photo of the controversial celebrity doctor and praised her for her killer looks

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans are still trying to figure out what made Dr Nandipha Maguduma decide to risk everything for convicted criminal Thabo Bester.

Emtee has shared his thoughts on Dr Nandipha's looks. Image: @optimum_med and @emteethehustla.

Source: Instagram

Dr Nandipha has been trending on social media since her escapades with Thabo Bester became public knowledge. Mzansi has weighed in on the matter, but others are talking about her stunning looks.

Emtee shares thoughts on Dr Nandipha's beauty

South African rapper Emtee is the latest rapper to share thoughts on Dr Nandipha Magudumana's looks. The Logan rapper took to his Twitter page to reshare the controversial doctor's picture and sang her praise. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Dam, she still fire though."

Emtee's followers weigh in on star's post about Dr Nandipha Magudumana

As expected, Emtee's post sparked a heated debate among social media users. Peeps said Dr Nandipha is not getting backlash because of her looks. Some agreed with Emtee and noted that despite her criminal record, she is beautiful.

@Rells_Senwedi said:

"I'd go to jail on her behalf."

@Iam_VickyWOG wrote:

"At this rate, I’m convinced that some men would eat anything, as long as it’s breathing and has a v jay jay."

@johnblack911 added:

"Like the fire she set up in prison for the escape."

Former Gaz'lam actress Bonnie Mbuli says "pretty privilege" is why Dr Nandipha Magudumana gets sympathy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress and former Afternoon Express presenter Bonnie Mbuli thinks pretty privilege is why controversial Dr Nandipha Magudumana is getting sympathy from Twitter users.

The arrest of Nandipha and her boyfriend, Thabo Bester, has been a talking point for a couple of weeks in South Africa and worldwide. Twitter has been abuzz with the two's criminal antics and even more so since the couple was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, earlier this week.

Many South African Twitter users have been sympathising with the doctor, feeling hers might be a case of the wrong place and time. But Mbuli seems to think otherwise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News