DJ Naves left METRO FM in January, leaving his partner in crime, SPHEctacula, to ride solo

SPHEctacula stated that he was not fired, however, he resigned to explore other challenges in the industry

The Kings Of The Weekend members reiterated that they will continue working together, just not at METRO FM

The Kings Of The Weekend Mix segment on METRO FM is slowly coming to an end as the other half of the duo has packed his bags.

SPHEctacula and DJ Naves no longer work together at METRO FM. Image: @sphectaculaanddjnaves

Source: Instagram

DJ Naves leaves METRO FM

DJ Naves, who works at METRO FM as part of the duo with his music partner SPHEctacula, has left METRO FM to pursue other ventures. He announced to his fans that he would be doing his last shows in January.

There was speculation that he got fired from the show, but his partner SPHECtacula clarified things with ZiMoja.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

SPHEctacula said he was not fired however, he resigned, and they had a long conversation about this.

"He was never fired. He could never be fired because that would have destroyed everything that we have built over the years. He resigned. He just wanted to do other things."

DJ Naves keen on exploring other avenues

DJ Naves also clarified that he left of his own accord and was not fired. He told the news publication:

"I left on my own terms. I resigned. I am growing. I needed a new challenge, and new adventures, I was feeling stagnant. I have the podcast I am doing with Mamelodi Sundowns. We realised we had to be smart in how we do business."

Naves stated that he wants people to enjoy the music the duo will put out however, they also need to get used to them as separate artists.

SPHEctacula to learn fate in March

Because they forged their own careers as a duo on METRO FM, SPHEctacula has no idea if the station will continue with him as a solo presenter.

He will learn of the company's decision in March but is keen on staying with the station to help keep Kings Of The Weekend's name intact.

DJ Sbu dragged over agreeing with Maphorisa

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu shared that he agreed with DJ Maphorisa about his sentiments regarding music copyright ownership.

A video DJ Sbu sharing his reasons why he agreed with what Madumoney said was posted on Twitter (X). Many netizens dragged the star on social media, and some said that it was exactly what he did to the late Zahara

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News