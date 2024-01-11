DJ Naves confirmed that he will be exiting Metro FM to pursue other ventures

The Kings Of The Weekend host will do his last show at the radio station on Saturday, 27 January 2024

The star also shared that this is a new start for him and a chance to learn new things

Famous DJ and radio host DJ Naves has shared that he will pursue new ventures this year and that it is time to create great things on a fresh slate.

DJ Naves bids farewell to Metro FM

After returning to Metro FM in 2017, DJ Naves has bid farewell to the radio station to pursue other ventures. This is not the first time the Kings Of The Weekend host has left the station, as he left in 2017, just like Tbo Touch, who also left the station and returned after six years.

The star shared the news about him doing his last show on Saturday, 27 January 2024, on his Instagram page. He wrote:

"Looking back on my time at Metro FM, I’ve had the privileged chance to be part of some great shows like Rhyme&Reason, #ThePreparty, #TheKingsSuite and #KingsOfTheWeekend. It’s been such an awesome journey of growth over the years.

"As the legendary @tbose once said, “the best radio education is from the SABC. If you’ve been there, there’s nothing you can’t handle.” I’m really grateful for that. Big thanks to @metrofmsa for that amazing journey. Change is always there and it’s time.

He further wrote:

"I’m not scared of it. It’s a new start, an opportunity for learning, and a moment to craft anew. My tenure at METROfm concludes on January 27, 2024. I express deep gratitude for the valuable experiences, opportunities, and the amazing individuals I collaborated with—some of whom are now lifelong friends. I am enthusiastic about the upcoming adventure and the forthcoming chapters of the #KOTW journey that I will soon unveil for you."

