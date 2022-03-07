Tbo Touch is making a return to Metro FM after being away from the biggest commercial radio station in Mzansi for six years

The radio presenter will reportedly be heard on the radio station next month when he takes over the afternoon drive show from SPHEctacula and DJ Naves

The radio station's fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Tbo Touch's new salary of R480 per month and the stations move to bring him back to save their sinking listenership

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tbo Touch is making a return to Metro FM after six years. The star was reportedly suspended from the biggest commercial radio station in Mzansi after he allegedly refused to read a Hyundai advert.

Tbo Touch will host the drive show again on Metro FM. Image: @iamtbotouch

Source: Instagram

It has been reported that he'll make his comeback on radio next month when he takes over the afternoon drive show from Sphectacular and DJ Naves. Metro FM listeners have taken to social media to share their thoughts on his return.

Sunday World reports that Touch, who is friends with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and other US celebs, will get paid R480 000 per month.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his salary and the move by the station to get him back in a move to save the drowning listenership.

@cadamgaga said:

"I think for Metro Fm to have Tbo Touch back on radio was the best thing they did for their listeners....He is very talented and will assist them a lot. One thing that I know is that Local Hip Hop will benefit on this because having Touch off radio, made local hip hop suffer."

@RealDMK_SA wrote:

"Big ups to TBo Touch, I will definitely be listening to Metro FM again. At the end of the day its all about your pocket bro, forget what was said or done, go get your bag brother. I hope no one feels betrayed by you. Radio will be fun again."

@iamMikeChild commented:

"Now that Tbo Touch is returning to METRO FM. I'm gonna tune into the station once again."

@OPChairlady added:

"Tbo Touch returns back to Metro FM with a salary of 480k a month. Some radio hosts are blessed. Hopefully Sir Marawa will return as well. Damn he is missed."

Tbo Touch ready to organise a Stevie Wonder concert in Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch has suggested that he's ready to bring US superstar Stevie Wonder to Mzansi. He is currently in the US where he got to rub shoulders with the singer.

The former Metro FM presenter shared that he met Stevie for the second time a few days ago. He shared that he met the living legend back in 2013 but he was not ready to organise a Stevie Wonder concert back then.

Taking to Instagram, Touch posted a snap of himself with the multi-award winning singer. According to TshisaLIVE, the media personality shared that Stevie told him back in 2013 that Johannesburg was his favourite city.

Source: Briefly News