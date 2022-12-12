Mpho Maboi has made it absolutely clear that bringing up her failed marriage will not prevent her from having a steamy December holiday

The sports commentator's Twitter post went viral, with online users criticising her lifestyle choices after getting divorced from soccer star Reneilwe Letsholonyane

However, Mpho put trolls in their place and kept the conversation going in another viral tweet that elicited mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Sports commentator Mpho Maboi has refused to be shamed after divorcing soccer legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

Mpho Maboi blasts Tweeps who judged her lifestyle choices. Image: @mphomaboi

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the sports commentator informed her followers that she will be spending December alone and that she might as well enjoy herself. Mpho stated that she wants things to get a little steamy for her this month.

"Officially childless for the rest of the year. Does this mean I can have a smalla-nyana Dec h*e phase or not?! Asking for a friend "

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After the post went viral, internet users flooded the comments section. One internet user inquired about Mpho's marriage after reading the post. The online peep said:

"Kanti you not married?"

Mpho responded by also asking the peep a question:

To what?

Mpho, clearly bothered by the question and the many comments that shamed her for having sexual intercourse so soon after divorce shared another tweet.

In the second tweet, Mpho blasted social media users who judged her saying it should come as no surprise that she enjoys engaging in sexual intercourse. Maboi added that the fact that she has two kids who are teenagers should be proof that she enjoys a little romance.

"Funny how some of you are riled up by the realization that I actually do have sex… a whole 42-year-old me with a 10 and 15-year-old. How dare I?! Sorry for shattering your clean image of me. Askies ne…"

After seeing the second tweet, peeps rushed to the SABC sports host's comments. Many netizens still called her out and told her to act her age. Other peeps were cool about the tweets and relieved that there are South African people who are not afraid to talk about sexual intercourse in public spaces.

@King_legzin said:

"But a h*e phase at 42 though"

@Rocason1 shared:

"Without a video, these are just allegations."

@IamMastarmind posted:

"Finally, someone spoke about s*x out loud. Why is it TABOO with black people mara ai..."

@HenryThegenuis replied:

"I'm disappointed."

@BasieFortune commented:

"You are 42 years old? Well, I wouldn't have thought."

@Ndu_012 wrote:

"Hypocrites always wanna be out here dishing out criticism and advice to total strangers "

@lerato_lalove also said:

"All this time I thought you were mary the v*rgin. I'm shook"

@R_BrokenMan added:

"Talking about s*x isn't a problem, but how you speak about it becomes a problem."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News