Tbo Touch has suggested that he's ready to organise a Mzansi Stevie Wonder concert following his visit to America

The South African media personality met the legendary singer in the US a couple of days ago and wants to bring him to Johannesburg for a gig

The former Metro FM presenter's fans and local celebs urged Touch to organise the concert because they're so ready to sing along to his tunes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tbo Touch has suggested that he's ready to bring US superstar Stevie Wonder to Mzansi. He is currently in the US where he got to rub shoulders with the singer.

Tbo Touch says he's ready to organise a Mzansi Stevie Wonder concert. Image: @iamtbotouch

Source: Instagram

The former Metro FM presenter shared that he met Stevie for the second time a few days ago. He shared that he met the living legend back in 2013 but he was not ready to organise a Stevie Wonder concert back then.

Taking to Instagram, Touch posted a snap of himself with the multi-award winning singer. According to TshisaLIVE, the media personality shared that Stevie told him back in 2013 that Johannesburg was his favourite city. He further said:

"I'm convinced there's a ribbon in the sky for all those South Africans who want to see you live in concert... Who's ready for this show?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi celebs and Touch's followers said they are so ready for the concert. They asked Touch to make sure that he brings Stevie to Mzansi.

Andile kaMajola wrote:

"My brother God is using you on a mighty way I'm proud of you."

Dr Tumi said:

"Let’s do it bro. We're on."

siviwe_sp commented:

"I AM VERY READY, Touch."

sego_msiza wrote:

"Songs in the key of life, Innervisions, Hotter than July, Song Book, In Square Circle, Fullfillingness Finale, The secret life of plants... I could go on and on. We’ve been been been ready bro. Bring the GOAT."

thulimagubane wrote:

"Please make it happen soon. We will be there... Always wanted to see Stevie Wonder live in concert. We will be singing along to every song."

catzuk commented:

"That would be awesome to see him in concert."

msdaniellia added:

"SA is born ready for this Legend. 29 million ribbons are ready for a concert."

Mohale Motaung trolled after sharing "stress eating" post

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung has been trolled on social media after he posted that he's "stress eating" these day. The social media influencer was having amagwinya, a russian and fried chips when he posted about his eating disorder.

The radio personality's haters were quick to point out that he never used to post such food when he was still with his estranged hubby, Somizi.

The trolls took shaded Mohale and alleged that he's missing the soft life he was used to when he and Somizi were still an item. @made4p*ssy added:

"You guys have a point, he never posted chips and russian while with *that guy*."

Source: Briefly News