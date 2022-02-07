Haibo: Cassper Nyovest to Go to ‘Podcast and Chill’ Only if Naak Musiq Defeats Him

Cassper Nyovest has vowed to only ever step foot on Podcast and Chill with MacG if only Naak Musiq beats him in their upcoming boxing match

The Siyathandana hitmaker doesn't like the podcast because they discussed his private life during a recent spicy episode

The rapper's fans warned him not to go to the show even if he Naak defeats him because the podcasters will tear him apart with questions about his family matters

Cassper Nyovest has vowed to go to the Podcast and Chill with MacG if Naak Musiq defeats him in their upcoming celeb boxing match. The rapper was responding to a peep who asked him why he hasn't appeared on the podcast yet.

Cassper Nyovest has vowed to only go to ‘Podcast and Chill’ only if Naak Musiq defeats him. Image: @iamnaakmusiq, @macgunleashed, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

MacG and his crew recently discussed Mufasa's private life in one of their episodes which seemingly rubbed the star the wrong way. The Siyathandana hitmaker added that if he beats the singer during their bout, he's never going to the show.

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter a few days ago to let peeps know how he feels about the biggest podcast in the country. ZAlebs reports that Cass commented:

"If I lose the fight with NAAK, I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak doe, ill never go on that show."

Peeps took to Mufasa's timeline and shared mixed reactions to his post. Some of faves advised him not to go to the show even if he loses the boxing match.

@AmirSaint_ wrote:

"Don't do it, that podcast is toxic, they will ask you about your private life. The questions they will ask are not worthy for your family to be on tabloid for gossip. Thought you said don't want you family involved, well they will involve it because you won't control their questions and narrative."

@politepal commented:

"See you on the show, bro."

@MILLA_RSA said:

"Naak better pull up his sox."

@hudaGrand wrote:

"Everyone is hyped, next thing you know they'll say the fight is a draw."

@ShimmyHeadhonch added:

"As your fan I'm dying to see you on that podcast, I guess I have no choice but to root for NAAK."

Andile Mpisane rumoured to be dating Cassper Nyovest's baby mama

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Andile Mpisane's names are trended online following a spicy episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG alleged that Shauwn Mkhize's son is apparently smashing Mufasa's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi. The controversial podcaster also alleged that Andile Mpisane started sleeping with Cass' boo after Mufasa snatched Kamo Mphela from him.

Peeps have shared their views on Twitter about the alleged love triangle since MacG dropped the files on his YouTube show. @Truthte83602973 said:

"Andile Mpisane is busy taking the spotlight from Cassper Nyovest. He bought all the Billiatos at Konka, bought McLaren GT, and now chowing Cassper’s baby mama, Ziyakhala manjeh."

Source: Briefly News