Mzansi Worried About Slik Talk’s Silence Since R100k Fight With Cassper Nyovest

Mzansi social media users are worried about Slik Talk's whereabouts as he has been silent since his R100k boxing match

Cassper Nyovest beat the hell out of the YouTuber during their Fame vs Clout boxing match and he has not posted since then

Concerned peeps have asked Mufasa to look for Slik Talk and apologise to him for knocking him out so that he can start posting again

Slik Talk is trending on social media. Peeps are concerned about his silence since his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest. The YouTuber has not posted any videos since Mufasa mopped the floor with him in their Fame vs Clout fight.

Slik Talk has been silent since his R100k fight with Cassper Nyovest. Image: @Modulasetulo_/Twitter, @casspernyovest

Cassper paid him R100 000 after the bout and he disappeared just like that. Slik used to drop short videos on YouTube in which he dissed Mzansi celebs. He used to say a lot about the rapper until he got him into the ring and knocked him out.

Peeps took to Twitter on Friday, 4 February to ask what really happened to Slik. Some jokingly asked Cassper Nyovest to go and look for the YouTuber and apologise so he could come back to social media.

@billy_x_blanco said:

"Slik Talk is allegedly in talks with investors for his new podcast and has invested some of the money from the #FameVsClout fight into buying equipment for the show. Say goodbye to those 3 minute clips and get ready for a full hour of Slik Talk coming for everybody's necks!!!"

@GolddiggerDa wrote:

"Slik Talk trending and I thought he is back with another video."

@kingnhlingos commented:

"Cassper needs to fix what he has done... go find Slik Talk, apologise and tell him to start posting again."

@nkulipp said:

"Slik Talk needs to come back, it's been a while now."

@Collen_KM wrote:

"I remember last year as a celebrity I used to get goosebumps when I see 'Slik Talk' trending with fears that he might be going at me as I am the most vocal celebrity but Cassper Nyovest fixed him now we living with no fear."

