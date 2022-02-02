Cassper Nyovest’s All White Lux Whip Collection Inspires SA: “You Deserve It”

Cassper Nyovest inspired many in Mzansi when he posted a snap of his white mansion with all his lux white rides parked in front of it

The rapper was applauded by many for following his dreams and making sure that he succeeds in life using only his God-given talent

The Siyathandana hitmaker admitted that his life was never easy but he worked hard in the music industry so he could afford his lifestyle

Cassper Nyovest is living his dream. The successful Mzansi rapper took to social media again to show off his all white luxury whip collection.

Cassper Nyovest posted a snap of all his white cars. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The Siyathandana hitmaker inspired many peeps on his timeline when he posted a snap of his white mansion and all his white rides parked on the yard.

Cassper Nyovest has been putting the work and the whole of Mzansi know that he worked hard for all his assets. He moved from North West to Jozi without matric but was able to make himself successful through rap music. The hip-hop artist captioned his post:

"My life was never eazy!!!!"

Many peeps, who were inspired by his post, took to his comment section to applaud him for showing them that it is possible to become successful using ones talent.

jovienator_v75 said:

"Zoom in and you will see him on the roof."

omoobafire wrote:

"We got this far with the power of prayers, God is good all the time."

kingoladipo commented:

"Bro you deserve it!!!"

tumi_mofoking said:

"You are blessed my brother!!!! Keep on inspiring us, man."

tlotlisodolo wrote:

"True definition of that we're all not going to succeed through school, some just need to follow their dreams."

mnktlali added:

"Your inspiring display of wealth.....we actually watched you put in the work....you are doing very well...Cass."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post.

zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

