A young Nigerian, Toheeb, who lost his teeth in an accident has got his bright smile restored to him

Tunde Onakoya and his Chess in the Slum team took him to a dentist and his missing teeth were replaced

Sharing the transformation photo of Toheeb on Twitter, many Nigerians took to Tunde's comment section and praised him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The organiser of Chess in the Slum initiative, Tunde Onakoya, has again changed the life of a young boy who he met under the Oshodi Bridge.

In a Twitter post, the man revealed that he met Toheeb when he was organising a chess competition. When he asked the boy to smile for the camera, he became insecure because of his missing frontal teeth.

The young boy now has a bright smile. Photo source: @Tunde_OD

Source: Twitter

He brought his smile back

Toheeb lost them in a bus accident. Tunde and his team took him to a dentist and they got his teeth fixed. A transformation photo shared online showed the boy with a beautiful smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nigerians who reacted to his post praised the Chess in the Slum organiser for his kindness in changing Toheeb’s life.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the tweet has over 40 000 likes with hundreds of comments. Briefly News compiled some of them below:

Prayers poured in for Tunde

@funkiest_sholz said:

"Wow I just love this guy."

@_Dammiey said:

"God bless you and your smile and happiness will never be taken away from you."

@ayam_tonielee said:

"For every smile that you make Tunde, and for every heart you warm with your kindness ...May the good lord bless you."

@MistaChika said:

"Well done boss... You are doing something worth talking about."

@JoBeTa4 said:

"And a beautiful smile too. Bravo! Thank you Sir."

@happinessuahomo said:

"Tears in my eyes right now because I can totally relate to his previous insecurities. Thank you so much for putting that beautiful smile on his face."

Nigerian man adopts kid off street, shares transformation photo 1 year after, puts him in school

In more news about Tunde Onakoya, Briefly News previously reported that Onakoya, the convener of Chess in the Slum initiative, went online to narrate how he helped a young boy who was, unfortunately, living on the streets.

Tunde said he met the boy when he was picking scrap from the floor in a slum in Ikorodu. The child has been living with him ever since. On Monday, 10 January, the man shared a photo alongside his throwback snap to show that the boy has been enrolled in school.

His transformation photo shows the boy sporting a shiny new haircut with a big smile and a schoolbag. Tunde also shared photos of the boy's former home. On the first day of school, the kind man sent a note to the boy's teacher, describing how special the young one is.

Source: Briefly News