A boy, Zion, was surprised when he turned around and saw Shaquille O'Neal standing over him in a supermarket. When the basketball legend asked him what the problem was, the boy explained.

In a video shared by @goodnews_netowrk, the boy said he made his daddy angry because he was not listening to instructions while they were in the store. The former basketball player then explained to him the value of listening to one’s parents.

Shaq made the little boy's day. Photo source: @goodnews_movement

They became friends

After the small lecture, the basketball legend told Zion to go back to daddy and apologise for his wrongdoing. Before leaving, he got the kid and his dad some things from the story.

Shaq also took out time to watch the child’s basketball video and gave him pleasant comments that encouraged him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 120,000 views with more than 1,000 reactions.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

jaaaaay said:

"I worked at Balenciaga, and he did the same thing for another little boy whom his parents couldn’t afford to purchase a pair for him. Shaq asked the boy if he is studying hard and getting good grades; the boy replied “yes”.. Shaq then asked which shoes he wanted and ended up getting him two pairs!! The sweetest!!"

eraquel515 said:

"Great vid. Shaqs Hand engulfed that kid’s head. Lmao."

sinead02 said:

"Shaq is known for doing this all over Ga. It’s amazing!"

fallowfieldandco said:

"Shaq is an amazing person. He’s so generous and loves giving back to kids. Very inspiring!"

michelle_lockett said:

"Aweeee this boy will never forget how kind Shaq was to him. A story he will tell his grandchildren."

Shaq showed dance skill

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that O'Neal caught the Dorime bug as indicated by a video shared on his official Instagram page.

The famous Basketball player was dressed in a shirt and trousers as he busted serious dance moves to the viral track.

In the caption that accompanied the video, he replaced the word ‘bamba’ with ‘rumble’ and teasingly asked his followers if they want to chill with the big boys.

