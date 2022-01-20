A man was overwhelmed with emotions and broke down in tears after a rare gesture from a former customer of his

The ex-customer who returned from abroad visited the man and gifted him cash in foreign currency

Social media users hailed the kind man for his gesture as many reflected on people who they owe an act of good in the future

An abroad returnee made the day of a man to the point that the man wept profusely in public.

@sabiradio who shared the emotional incident on Instagram, reports that the abroad returnee blessed the man with cash in foreign currency, €50 specifically (N23k).

The man shed tears Image: Screengrabs from video shared by @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

In the heartwarming video, the man repeatedly wiped his nose with a clothing material as he tried to get a hold of himself.

As the kindhearted returnee made to comfort the man, he burst into tears again as he flaunted the foreign currency.

The returnee could be seen speaking inaudibly to the man afterwards.

Watch the video below:

Social media users hail the kind man

@kingjennybae0079 commented:

"Aww watching this makes me to tear up God bless him and the giver."

@damisahdiamond stated:

"I can relate. Sometimes when no sales in my business and someone just send me money, no matter how small, I just cry."

@kidbosssss remarked:

"Thanks for being kindif you didnt record how do others know is right to go and pay back."

@lulu_skyyy wrote:

"Aaawww… Abuja & it’s demolitionsI pray I find mama Obed the lady that used to make my hair back then.. I always remember her everytime."

@matiga1 said:

"How is this old man going to be able to change the currency to the one he know...why putting him through that kind stress when he for just give am the main currency in the town.."

Handkerchief hawker goes wild with joy as man gifts him R4k

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian businessman made the day of a street hawker and turned his life around after surprising him with huge cash gift.

The kind man identified as Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah gave N100k cash to the handkerchief hawker who has been in the business for 7 years.

In a Facebook post on his verified page, Marksman said he had stepped out that day seeking to support the businesses of hustlers.

Source: Briefly News