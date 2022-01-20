American former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal got in on the Nigerian dance challenge, the Bamba

Sharing his clip to TikTok, Shaquille showed the world a funny side of himself that not many knew existed

Fan are living for Shaquille’s energy in this clip and filled the comment section with a lot of love for the former athlete

American former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal is a character! Jumping in on the viral Bamba Dance Challenge, he smashed it.

Shaquille O'Neal's Bamba Dance Challenge has given people life - it's brilliant.

Source: Instagram

People love seeing celebrities get down on some average folk stuff, just like this hilarious dance challenge.

Shaq took to his TikTok account to share his Bamba Dance Challenge clip. Suited up, he broke it down in what looks like the hallway of his workplace. The 49-year-old has some serious moves!

Fans are left in puddles of tears after watching Shaquille’s clip

This clip is life! Shaquille fans cannot get enough of it and for good reason – it's litty. The man delivered on the task and people are loving it. The comment section filled up in mere minutes with many praising Shaq for being such a sport. Peeps were impressed with his moves.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Riley Reid said:

“The faces he made...”

@toni.kr8s_academy said:

“If anyone can do a video to that sound, it’s you Shaq!”

@NoNeckNecktor said:

“I can’t wait for this to become a meme.”

@Howieazy said:

“That face at the end...”

@Ruined unicorn said:

“I love this man, awesome basketball player and all-around good guy.”

@Demi and Tom said:

“Just never thought I’d see this side of you. So glad I have.”

Source: Briefly News