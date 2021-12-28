A man who made himself up to look like American singer, Mariah Carey, has deceived a number of fans on social media

The young man, Aurelio Sanchez, jumped on the viral Nigerian TikTok challenge, You want to bamba

Aurelio’s makeup was so convincing that a number of people thought it was Mariah Carey singing

A trending Nigerian TikTok challenge, You want to bamba, has taken over social media and some fans recently thought American singer, Mariah Carey, had joined in.

A video recently made the rounds online of a person who appeared to be Mariah Carey, singing the popular Nigerian song on social media.

However, the person in the video happened to be a young man named Aurelio Sanchez, who made himself up to look like the American singer.

Young man dresses up like Mariah Carey for TikTok challenge. Photos: @aurelioxsanchez

Source: Instagram

His costume and makeup was so convincing that a lot of people were certain it was actually Mariah in the video.

See the clip below:

Fans’ reactions

The video soon made its way to Nigerian internet space and many fans have shared their reactions to it. Some of them commended Aurelio for his skill. Read some of their comments below:

Eyeofpsi:

“Wow I actually thought this was her. So good!”

Arabylaide:

“It’s not Maria Carey.”

Vee_ilenz9:

“This is not Maria Carey. It’s a guy on tiktok who makes up to look like her.”

Francissule:

“That’s a makeup illusionist not Mariah. .”

Oyebeecee:

“Nigerians are bad influence .”

Kkachiotaluka:

“LOL …..that’s not her, the guy makeup to look like her…. His really good.”

Adaezelamberts:

“Now Mariah durling… you know you were chopping mouth .”

Eduhandsome:

“Omo see the striking resemblance .”

Igobysam_:

“This song is just hitting waves, went into an off license shop yesterday and it was on full blast and they were vibing to it .”

Nice one.

Source: Briefly News