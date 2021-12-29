South Africans have been subjected to an unusually stormy December this year, making the festive season not so joyful until Nomzamo Mbatha decided to do something about it on IG

The stunning actress posted several throwback images of herself looking sexy in a bikini that ensured all her followers’ temperatures were rising

Netizens couldn’t handle the fire that the beauty brought to the net and expressed their amazement and gratitude in her comment section

Nomzamo Mbatha proved that she is the gift that keeps on giving at the early hours of this morning with an Instagram post. As Mzansi prepares for stormy weather over the next few days, Nomzamo lightened things up with a few pictures.

Nomzamo Mbatha was able to get fans to forget this years' December woes with a few sultry stills. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The actress treated followers to eight gorgeous shots of her donning a three-piece swimsuit in and around a swimming pool. She also acknowledged the tough luck the nation has had this season in her caption, writing:

“Remember when December was ‘December’ and Decembering like other Decembers? Yeah, me too.

Although the caption revealed that Nomzamo has been feeling some type of way about this year's jolly season, the images told a different story. The spicy photos had fans so mesmerised that they could’ve forgotten about the gloominess happening outside.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the post from Nomzamo’s dazzled followers below:

@Marvinsksehowa wrote:

“She's more "December!" than December”

@papa.ghost remarked:

“A glimpse of sunshine..”

@tshepangmabua commented:

“I cannot believe that you exist. Like you are real. Oh my God”

@itsmanjobruh exclaimed:

“Yoh!”

@omonteiro6 noted:

“My goodness, she's burning like fire!”

@seemore_possibilities said:

“You are Queening in December”

@ladylizaellen added:

“Yes to all of this. I’m trying to be there, in that outfit!”

Nomzamo Mbatha remembers her late sister in a touching post

In more stories about Nomzamo Mbatha, Briefly News recently reported that she seldom shares personal details about her life. So when she shares family moments or personal emotions on her social media, fans are always invested.

The Coming 2 America actress shared that she was remembering her late sister on her birthday. ZAlebs reported that Nomzamo's cousin Carla passed away in 2014 by committing suicide.

The actress has shared that her dear sister suffered from depression. The two shared a very special bond as shown in a series of childhood memories Nomzamo posted.

The celeb wrote Carla a sweet message for her birthday, seven years after her passing. She mentioned that not a year goes by where she doesn't go and visit her sister's gravesite on her birthday.

