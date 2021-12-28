A Mzansi man shared his nightclub experience at the newly established Konka Soweto on social media

In the video, @alphi_sipho gives a dramatic recap of how everything went down and also includes snaps from the exciting night

He tells users he wasn’t sure if Konka was a real place on earth and encouraged his followers to help pray for it

A social media user @alphi_sipho had Mzansi in tears with laughter after taking to Twitter to share his experience after visiting Konka Soweto for the first time. Konka is a new restaurant and nightclub in Pimville.

Social media user @alphi_sipho shared his first time experience at Konka Soweto on a Twitter video post.

The post has over 3500 views and is captioned:

“My first time at @KonkaSoweto yoh! Help us Jesus.”

In the video, he shares details, mostly in isiXhosa, of the night in disbelief of how good it was and also shares snippets of him partying it up in between his story time.

“Dearly beloved I have just come back from Konka. I was crying real tears. I didn’t understand what was happening. I asked myself, is this some place that is on the planet earth? All of sudden random strangers came out of nowhere shouting, 'Shots shots shot!'. Beloved I ask that we please pray for that place. There is nothing wrong with that place, it’s just that we as prayer warriors, need to cover that place with prayer.”

Online users could not help but delight in banter of the dramatic and hilarious video:

@JayDils said:

“The fact that you still have the shirt on from the night before tells me that place really gripped you.”

@sibekoziyanda reacted:

“As prayer warriors.”

@Ukhonaye_ said:

“You see that last song? Takes me back to 97 Republic Sundays 2019, Black Motion on stage. But I’m saved now.”

@Smadzadzahun responded:

“I've been waiting for this story time.”

@AneleXhamela replied:

“Let’s gather here and pray for Konka.”

@KhalzaKu commented:

“You are naturally funny dude.”

@LukanyoMngqolo reacted:

“We need to pray for that place agreed.”

@AmoSephiri16

"Haibo, prayer warrior.”

@Booyi_ reacted:

“Lmao.”

