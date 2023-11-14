La Colombe, South Africa's priciest restaurant nestled in Cape Town, promises a luxurious dining experience priced at R2000 per person

Renowned for its contemporary French-meets-Asian fusion, La Colombe is a culinary gem, delivering exquisite flavours and impeccable service

In a TikTok video, the restaurant has been described as one of the country's most celebrated dining establishments

In the heart of Cape Town, South Africa, La Colombe stands as a culinary gem, possibly the most expensive restaurant in the country, boasting a price tag of R2,000 per person.

Culinary oasis in Cape Town

The video of what the restaurant offered was posted on @coolstorybru_ TikTok page. In the video, the content influencer showcases what the contemporary French-meets-Asian fine dining establishment provides.

In the video, he highlights the restaurant's many accolades, establishing it as a spot filled with prestigious awards. La Colombe's impressive awards include recognition by the World's 50 Best list, securing the 94th position in 2023. Additionally, it has garnered the highest accolade of 3 Plates in the JHP Gourmet Guide, showcasing its culinary excellence.

The restaurant has also had consistent recognition for its outstanding culinary offerings since 2017. It's no wonder why it might be South Africa's most expensive restaurant.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi fine dining thoughts

People from across the country shared their thoughts on dining at La Colombe. While some said they would pay for the pricey tag, others would instead settle at other cheaper restaurants.

Peeps from across the South Africa shared their views:

@Connor Lake said:

"Just go to spur."

@Acok2001 commented:

"r2000 is not that bad homestly considering its the best."

@The RaatWay shared:

"Its R2000 because its a 10+ course Fine Dining Experience you've never had in your life."

@Ben Lombard advised:

"So this is where government officials meet. Nice!"

@CF Sonya suggested:

"2k is not bad AT all. That’s like 120 USD . U can treat urself to this once a year on ur birthday if u save up."

