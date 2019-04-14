CSD registration 2022: step-by-step guide on how to register

Many people desire to win government tenders because they are considered lucrative. Before you submit an application for a government tender, you must undergo the CSD registration process. The Central Supplier Database (CSD) is a body that keeps and updates records of all people or firms that can supply services and goods to the South African government.

The CSD registration process is pretty simple. You can self-register using the step-by-step guide detailed below.

CSD registration in 2022: step-by-step guide

What is CSD registration? This is the process of entering your details on the Central Supplier Database. Submitting your details represents your expression of interest in conducting business with the South African government.

The information you provide is verified with institutions like the South African Revenue Service, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission. Once you register, you get a unique number. The registration process is done in two steps, as explored below.

Step 1: account creation

On your internet-enabled device, visit the official CSD website.

Click Register. A CSD registration form will pop up. Enter the details requested, i.e. email address, name, mobile phone number, ID, and password.

Check your email to find a link to activate your account.

Next, click on Request OTP and enter the OTP sent via SMS.

and enter the OTP sent via SMS. Note your CSD login details as you will require them to access the account whenever you wish.

Step 2: Supplier registration details

On your internet-enabled device, visit the official website and click Log In on the dashboard. Enter your details to access your account.

on the dashboard. Enter your details to access your account. Click on Supplier Details followed by Add Supplier .

followed by . Complete the tax information.

Complete the bank account information.

Complete your address information.

Complete your contact information.

Complete your industry classification information.

Complete your supplier identification information.

Enter the directors'/ members' information (for non-CIPC companies).

Complete associations, if applicable.

Complete commodities information.

Complete the notification information.

Click Submit. A supplier number and a 36-digit Unique Registration Reference Number will be assigned to you immediately if you complete the steps above.

NB: It will take a few days for the relevant authorities to verify the information provided.

How to do a CSD registration check

If you need to obtain your status report, follow the steps below.

Log into your account using the steps explained above.

Click on Report , followed by Registration .

, followed by . Enter your Supplier number and the Unique Registration Reference Number assigned to you.

Click View Report to see your details or status.

Requirements for registration

You will require the following when applying for your CSD registration number.

Valid mobile phone number to receive the One Time Pin (OTP)

Valid email address

Supplier identification information, e.g. company identification number, trust number, etc.

Industry classification information

Your contact details

Your address information

Your bank account information for future payments

Your tax information

A list of commodities you can supply to the government

Accreditations you are associated with

Directors'/ members' information

Contacts

If you wish to find out more, you can reach the relevant officials using the contact details below.

National support: csd@treasury.gov.za/ 012 406 9222

csd@treasury.gov.za/ 012 406 9222 Eastern Cape: csdenquiries@treasury.fs.gov.za/ 051 403 3283

csdenquiries@treasury.fs.gov.za/ 051 403 3283 Gauteng: smrequest@gauteng.gov.za/ 011 689 8572

smrequest@gauteng.gov.za/ 011 689 8572 KwaZulu Natal: database@kzntreasury.gov.za/ 080 020 1049

database@kzntreasury.gov.za/ 080 020 1049 Limpopo: csd@treasury.limpopo.gov.za/ 015 291 8715

csd@treasury.limpopo.gov.za/ 015 291 8715 Mpumalanga: mpcsd@mpg.gov.za/ 013 766 4226

mpcsd@mpg.gov.za/ 013 766 4226 North West: csd@nwpg.gov.za/ 018 388 4226

csd@nwpg.gov.za/ 018 388 4226 Northern Cape: treasury@ncpg.gov.za/ 053 802 5212/13/14/15

treasury@ncpg.gov.za/ 053 802 5212/13/14/15 Western Cape: centralsupplier.database@capetown.gov.za/ 021 400 1045

How long does CSD registration take?

It takes about five minutes to enter the details required for the process, and a Supplier number and the Unique Registration Reference Number are assigned to you after you enter all the required details.

How much is CSD registration?

The self-registration process is free. However, if you request someone else to complete the process on your behalf, you may have to compensate them for their time.

Where can I get CSD registration forms in PDF?

These forms are not available on the official website because you no longer need them to complete the process. Instead, you are required to fill out an online form on the site.

How do I get a vendor number in South Africa?

You can get this number by registering yourself or your business on the CSB website using the steps described above.

What is a CSD registration number?

It is a unique number issued to individuals, businesses, or companies that can legally apply for government tenders. Without this number, you cannot supply anything to the South African government.

What is the purpose of the CSD registration number?

The aim of the number is to avoid the multiple registrations by prospective suppliers.

Can government employees register on the CSD?

Yes, they can register on the site as other people. There is automated verification of government employees.

Is there a restriction on the number of users per supplier?

No, there is no restriction on the number of users per supplier at the moment.

Is the information provided on CSD secure?

Yes, your private details, e.g. bank account information, are secure and will not be shared with third parties. All passwords are encrypted on the database.

The CSD registration process is straightforward, and the self-registration process takes a few minutes. If you wish to supply services or products to the South African government, you must have a supplier number and unique reference number.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

