Top 15 unit trusts in South Africa 2024: Investment ideas

Many South Africans need to identify the best unit trust in South Africa. This is because these units have the potential to bring in impressive returns after a given period. On the flip side, investing in them is a somewhat risky matter as some people have made losses. If you decide this is your preferred way of investing, you must work with reputable entities.

A unit trust pools money from various individuals and businesses and invests in money market instruments, bonds, shares, and other investments. Usually, the pooled money is divided into equal portions called units, and each unit has a Net Asset Value (NAV) or price. The best unit trust in South Africa makes calculated moves when investing to avoid losses.

Which is the best unit trust in South Africa in 2024?

Below is the annualised return unit trust performance table for various funds. The data compiled in this list is derived from diverse rankings found on various online platforms like investonline.co.za, Moneyweb, and Sanlam Private Wealth. Rankings are determined by the annualized return of funds since their inception and over the last decade.

Rank Unit trust Annualised return % 1 GinsGlobal US Equity Index Fund 22.1% 2 Old Mutual Global Equity Fund 21.9% 3 SEI GIF Global Select Equity Fund 20.7% 4 SFL Stanlib High Alpha Global Equity Fund 20.7% 5 Stout Stanlib Global Equity Fund 19.5% 6 Stanlib Global Equity Feeder Fund 19.3% 7 SFL Stanlib Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund A 19.2% 8 Ninety One Global Franchise Feeder Fund 18.9% 9 AF Investments Global Equity Feeder Fund 18.8% 10 GinsGlobal Equity Index Fund 18.7% 11 Coronation Top 20 Fund 16.2% 12 Fairtree Equity Fund 15.2% 13 Allan Gray Balanced Fund 15.0% 14 PSG Balanced Fund 12.9% 15 Ashburton Global Flexible Fund 8.9%

Top 15 unit trusts in South Africa in 2024

Choosing the best unit trust in South Africa to invest your hard-earned money is not a simple task. The thought of making losses keeps people on their toes and makes them think twice before digging out money.

If you are not sure about a particular unit trust, it is best to avoid it. Below is a list of unit trusts in South Africa that you should consider working with.

15. Ashburton Global Flexible Fund - 8.9%

Ashburton Global Flexible Fund offers capital growth and aims to maximize risk-adjusted returns over the long term while preserving capital. It's one of the top-performing funds in South Africa today.

This fund is suitable for investors seeking global exposure in Rands through a diversified multi-asset approach and with a long-term perspective. Since its inception, Ashburton Global Flexible Fund has managed to reap an annual return of 8.9%.

14. PSG Balanced Fund - 12.9%

The PSG Balanced Fund aims for long-term capital growth and a reasonable level of income. Its investment goal is to achieve long-term capital growth and reasonable income for investors.

With this fund, investors are comfortable with fluctuations in stock markets and potential short-term capital loss. Since its inception, the fund has produced an annual return of 12.9% compared to the benchmark return of 10.4%.

13. Allan Gray Balanced Fund - 15.0%

The Allan Gray Balanced Fund provides investors with long-term capital growth by balancing risk and reward. It invests in a mix of assets, including shares, bonds, property, commodities, and cash. The fund can invest up to 45% of its assets offshore.

The Allan Gray Balanced Fund has a good track record of performance. Since its inception, the fund has had an annualised return of 15.0% and 8.6% making it one of the best-performing unit trusts over 10 years.

12. Fairtree Equity Fund - 15.2%

The Fairtree Equity Fund is one of the leading investment managers that manages alternative and long-only investment portfolios in South Africa.

The fund is suitable for investors with a medium to long-term investment horizon who are comfortable with equity market volatility. Since its inception in 2003, the fund has managed to score well with an annualised return of 15.2%.

11. Coronation Top 20 Fund - 16.2%

The Coronation Top 20 Fund is a suitable fund for investors who are in pursuit of maximum long-term returns. It is suitable for investors seeking concentrated exposure to South African large-cap companies. It's one of the top and best-performing funds in South Africa, with an annualised return fund of 16.2% since it was launched.

10. GinsGlobal Equity Index Fund - 18.7%

GinsGlobal Equity Index Fund provides investors with a low-cost, passive approach to earning the best returns on common stocks throughout the world. This fund is ideal for financially astute investors looking to diversify their portfolios across South African borders.

If you compare unit trusts in South Africa, you will realise that GinsGlobal has great reviews from investors. The fact that it is a multinational company increases customers' confidence.

Besides, GinsGlobal is ESG compliant, i.e. it runs per Article 8 of the European Union's regulations. It has earned an annualised return of 18.7% in the last decade. It's among the top 10 best unit trusts in South Africa.

9. AF Investments Global Equity Feeder Fund - 18.8%

The AF Investments Global Equity Feeder Fund, also known as the Alexander Forbes Trust Fund, is one of the best unit trust in South Africa. It has had an annualised return of 18.8% in the last decade, which is quite impressive.

The company's aim is to ensure customers who have pooled their monies together get good returns on investment. It makes well-deliberated financial moves to guard you against losing your money.

8. Ninety One Global Franchise Feeder Fund - 18.9%

Ninety One Global Franchise Feeder Fund has a team of qualified experts who guide its investment decisions. Once it pools money from individuals and businesses, the Ninety One company takes a differentiated approach to investing in reliable companies.

The fund invests its money in local and international companies with long trading histories and competitive advantages. In the last decade, this objective has been accurate because investors reaped annual returns of 18.9%.

7. SFL Stanlib Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund A - 19.2%

SFL Stanlib Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund A is a multinational portfolio that invests in US dollars. It invests its equities across different parts of the world, including South Africa. Its experts ensure investments are made across various capitalisation sizes and sectors.

The result of this has been amazing returns on capital for people who put their money in the trust. SFL Stanlib portfolio has made annual returns of 19.2% over the last 10 years.

6. Stanlib Global Equity Feeder Fund - 19.3%

The primary aim of the Stanlib Global Equity Feeder Fund is to maximise long-term total returns on your money. It invests in various liquid global stocks across sectors and geographies.

Like other funds, general market and economic risks, such as exchange-rate fluctuations, are present. However, the portfolio does its best to ensure clients do not make losses. In the last decade, it has made annualised returns of 19.3%, which is quite impressive.

5. Stout Stanlib Global Equity Fund - 19.5%

The Stout Stanlib Global Equity Fund has made annualised returns of 19.5% over the last 10 years. This portfolio is dedicated to providing investors with capital growth. It invests in diverse securities listed on the global stock markets.

The money you invest in this portfolio is managed by a London-based management firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange. This portfolio has earned the confidence of many South Africans so far.

4. SFL Stanlib High Alpha Global Equity Fund - 20.7%

The High Alpha Global Equity Fund by SFL Stanlib is one of the most reliable portfolios in South Africa and beyond. It is an open-fund type of portfolio that invests in global equities.

People and businesses that have put their money in this portfolio have made impressive returns over the last decade. They have had an annualised return of 20.7%.

3. SEI GIF Global Select Equity Fund - 20.7%

The SEI GIF Global Select Equity Fund makes investments in US dollars. It is an approved distribution fund in South Africa under section 65 of the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act 2002.

The portfolio invests in shares or equities in emerging and developed markets globally. It does this in multiple sectors and uses derivative positioning to guide decision-making. In the last 10 years, investors have reaped annualised returns of 20.7%.

2. Old Mutual Global Equity Fund - 21.9%

The Old Mutual Global Equity Fund has a recommended minimum investment period of five years, meaning that it is a long-term investment. After pooling funds, it buys shares from developed countries around the world.

This opportunity is ideal for persons who want to diversify their income streams. The fund has been doing well in the last ten years as it has had annualised returns of 21.9%.

1. GinsGlobal US Equity Index Fund - 22.1%

The GinsGlobal US Equity Index Fund capitalises on the US stock market. As a result, the results are usually parallel to those of the MSCI US Index. This portfolio is ideal for individuals and businesses who want exposure to the equity markets in the United States of America.

It employs the full replication indexing methodology of investment. Today, this is the best-performing unit trust in over 5 years and 10 years, with an annualised return of 22.1%.

Are unit trusts worth investing in?

Yes, they are worth investing in because they are safe havens for less sophisticated investors. However, there are risks involved when investing your money.

Which investment company is the best in South Africa?

There are various investment companies with a good reputation, including AllanGray, Stanlib, GinsGlobal, Old Mutual, ABSA, Coronation, and Alexander Forbes.

Where can you invest in unit trusts in South Africa?

You can invest in one of the above-listed portfolios. Before you do, ensure you do background research to help you make an informed decision.

Are unit trusts a good investment?

Yes, they are good investments if you place your money in a reputable and reliable company. You should note that your investment will not make you rich overnight. You must be willing to wait a certain period before you can reap the benefits, usually several years.

Which bank unit trust is the best?

Old Mutual and Stablib are among the bank unit trusts with a good reputation. Always do research before investing your money.

Which unit trust is the best?

While the fundsdata unit trust performance may vary from one firm to another, some of the best-performing ones iGinsGlobal, Old Mutual, Stanlib, Ninety One Global, and AF Investments.

How to invest in unit trusts in South Africa?

To invest in unit trusts in South Africa, there are specific minimum investment amounts to consider. For local unit trusts, a minimum of R2,000 can be invested as a lump sum or a monthly contribution starting from R250.

Similarly, for global unit trusts, the minimum investment is R2,000 as a lump sum or R250 per month for Rand-denominated funds.

What is the highest return on investment in South Africa?

Among the top-performing investments with the highest returns are tax-free savings accounts, money market funds, fixed deposits, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, and a stockbroking account.

Many people wish to know the best unit trust in South Africa so they can invest in it. The above list of the top 15 unit trusts will guide you in making the best investment decision.

