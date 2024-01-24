A South African student took to social media to share her pain of having to pay university fees

Her post showed a transaction where she paid R17 450 to the University of Johannesburg, grudgingly so

Netizens reacted to the post with comments sharing their frustration of high tertiary education fees

Johannesburg Student Shares Stress of Paying Over R17k for University Fees, Mzansi Relates

University fees are expensive, and one Mzansi woman's heart sank when she needed to part ways with a couple of thousands to pay her outstanding fees.

Woman pays R17K to UJ

X user @TotoRN shared a post featuring a screenshot of an online banking transaction showing that she had paid R17 450 to the University of Johannesburg.

Overcome with distraught, @TotoRN captioned the post:

"I’ve been shaking since noon ."

According to Lemas Financial Services, higher education institutions raise their fees on the back of rising maintenance costs. Higher enrolment rates. The rand-dollar exchange rate has also increased the cost of imported books and materials. Increase in academic and administrative salaries.

Mzansi feels woman's pain

Many netizens could relate to the struggle of having to pay hefty fees to get a tertiary education. Others commented on the sad reality experienced by some, that even after paying so much for fees and eventually obtaining your qualification, it didn't necessarily guarantee employment.

@Nkhensi20 wrote:

"Y’all should see UCT fees yoh it will make you choke on your food ."

@SKekezwa responded:

"Yho paid R9600 to Unisa ! Rhaaa isikolo."

@Luu_Matinjwa said:

University needs money, but to have money you must work but in order to get a job you must go university who designed this system."

@Bokang_the_bae commented:

"Usebenzile babes ."

@mashoto_ responded:

"Universities are just ridiculously expensive, and there is no guarantee for employment after."

@KingKash_ByM said:

"You Should've given me that money ziqhathwe kahle kule weekend kwa Betway ."

