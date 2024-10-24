Mzansi could not help but wonder who was nursing Siya Kolisi's bruised heart during these difficult times

A funny TikTokker shared a now-viral video of how swiftly influencers went to console the captain after dropping the divorce news

Social media users made their guesses in a thread of over 400 comments

Rachel and Siya Kolisi caused disarray in Mzansi when they dropped the sudden bomb of their divorce.

After his divorce announcement, Mzansi predicted desperate influencers who ran to console Siya Kolisi. Image: @siyakolisi

The former golden couple announced their unsettling split on Tuesday evening in a lengthy Instagram post.

Mzansi predicts influencers consoling Siya

South Africans mourned the heartbreaking news of Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce differently, while influencers filmed entertaining skits to keep Mzansi from sinking into depression, som e people drafted think pieces. A well-known and funny digital creator, Mandisi Tshingana, made the country predict which desperate influencers would run to the captain's DMs to console him.

Tshingana was disguised in his signature helper's uniform and ran across his backyard to give life to his clip and captioned it:

"Instagram baddies on their way to console Siya Kolisi in the DMs."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by influencers after Siya Kolisi

Social media users found the clip funny and predicted their desperate baddies:

@duchie guessed:

"Buhle Samuels and Mihlali are there already ."

@Bonnie trolled:

"They said he got tired of speaking English."

@Marlon Musithu joked:

"Word on the street is it's all because of George. The shoes were found in Rachel's closet."

@Khethiwe Nkomo instructed social media users:

"Someone take Mihlali's phone."

@Spha Zwide worried about the country's reputation:

"Can't Cyril veto this divorce? The rainbow nation won't survive this."

@Nozi shared:

"First thing I thought. I just know the girls are in that man's DMs."

@Nqobile Shange begged Mimi:

"@Mihlali Ndamase, as a nation, we believe in you. Our Captain needs you."

SA picks Rachel’s side after marriage struggles

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok unpacker her concerns about the unsettling news of Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce. Okuhle revisited an old documentary where Rachel discussed the struggles she faced in her relationship with the captain.

Social media users picked the ex-wife's side and discussed the breakup that caused disarray in the country.

