A lady on TikTok shared her special relationship with her helper

She took to TikTok to show off the new uniform she bought for her employee, who had been asking for a new one

Netizens responded differently to the new uniform that resembled scrubs

A woman on TikTok bought her excellent helper a new uniform and upset netizens.

A woman upset healthcare workers with the uniform she bought her helper. Image: @starchamane

Source: TikTok

The uniform resembling scrubs offended healthcare workers who also wear similar attire.

Mzansi lady buys helper new uniform

As she requested, a thoughtful lady bought her generous helper a new uniform. The uniform, which resembles scrubs worn by healthcare workers, rubbed netizens the wrong way.

The helper looked confident and happy in her new uniform, which her employer recorded and posted on TikTok. Healthcare workers felt offended by the misuse of their attire.

The lady captioned her post:

"I'm happy when she’s happy because she keeps my space happy."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi healthcare workers offended by helper’s uniform

Healthcare workers were furious about a helper wearing scrubs. The helper’s employee honoured her request for a new uniform but, unfortunately, rubbed Mzansi the wrong way.

The healthcare workers found it unfair that they have to get a qualification to be granted the chance to wear scrubs while the helper only has to request one from her boss. Some netizens found the argument silly, while others fuelled the fire:

@Zizipo did not understand the argument:

"Can someone explain to me why healthcare workers are gatekeeping scrubs?"

@Yongamagave a logical explanation:

"Her wearing scrubs won't take away your title as a health professional."

@Nqobile tried cooling things down:

"Cleaning staff at Virgin active wear scrubs, cleaning staff FROM red alert wear scrubs kahleni idrama bakwethu it's not that deep."

@Revonia Ramodise made a scary example:

"Imagine someone faints in the mall and everyone looks at her for help."

