A TikTok video showing a helper assisting her employer with bathing while she battles cancer has gone viral

The helper's dedication and compassion have moved netizens, with many praising her for her loving care and selfless nature

Commenters on the video praised Aus Josephine's role as a second mother and a caregiver

Video shows a caring domestic helper helping bathe her boss. Image: @auntythato40

In a recent TikTok video that has gone viral, a woman named Jane shares a deeply moving story of her domestic helper, Josephine.

Diagnosed with breast cancer, Thato (@auntythato40) found herself increasingly dependent on Josephine's help, particularly with bathing.

Illness brings Thato and Josephine closer

The video shows Josephine gently assisting Thato with her bath, her face filled with warmth and compassion. The caption reads:

"She has become one of the most important people in my life. Bathes me, and makes sure I'm clean, never once has she ever made me feel like an invalid, second mother to my kids.

"This illness has been so frustrating but it has brought Aus Josephine and many others who are walking this journey with me. Most of all it has brought me closer to GOD."

SA touched by the video

The video struck a chord with many netizens, garnering thousands of views and comments.

Many expressed their admiration for the bond between Thato and Josephine. Others praised Josephine for her unwavering dedication and selflessness.

Shlo MaK Lebyane commented:

"She's a blessing, may God heal you sis❤️."

Nkadimeng Selowa Romeo said:

"May you heal, and do consider yourself blessed to have this kind of care may God bless you both ."

Thenji replied:

"Let's make mam' Josephine trend, this is the best mother everyone wishes to have, get well soon darling and never ever forget Mam' Josephine."

mrs_wife_hammer wrote:

"You found a good sister there I wish you a speedy recovery and may remission be your portion."

Zanele Tshabalala said:

"My God heal you hun."

Malidlamini replied:

"Came home from work 1 day found mine doing this to my grandmom and from that day during December gets paid double.

