A TikTok video went viral showing a domestic worker dancing to a Maskandi song with her employer's full frontal wig on her head

The video received positive reactions from social media users who were amused by the light-hearted moment shared between the worker and her employer

The video brought joy and laughter to many people online, highlighting the importance of positive relationships between employers and employees

A domestic helper rocked her boss' wig with confidence. Image: @nomi0813

Source: TikTok

A video of a domestic worker rocking her employer's full frontal wig had social media users in stitches.

Domestic worker dances with employer's wig

A hilarious TikTok video shared by @nomi0813 shows the helper wearing the wig on her head as she dances to a Maskandi song.

The unbothered woman dances with much energy to the beat of the song with a feather duster in her hand that she occasionally uses to dust off the room while demonstrating her moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The employer can be heard laughing and cheering her on in the background.

Watch the funny video below.

SA entertained by the video

Mzansi netizens were amused by the domestic helper's performance as well as the light-hearted moment shared between herself and her employer.

noziphogumede98 commented:

"I'm sure uyasebenza neh yikho umthanda☺️."

Dee_Moloi said:

"Makuthiwa eyomndeni ayingenwa, basuke basho yona lena ❤️."

it_is_keitumetse️‍ wrote:

"Lol kanti she was not fired for opening gate after hours and drunk ."

@ntombenhlenko490 replied:

"Nina nobabili eyenu ayingenwa."

Ntombi replied:

"Kumnandi kulomuzi."

user5679453549781 said:

"Mina indaba yabantu ababili angisayingeni."

Little girl gets full frontal wig install

In another story, Briefly News reported that an African mother caused a stir on social media when she put a full-frontal lace wig on her toddler daughter.

A TikTok video shared by @looks.by.dohby shows the child getting a lace wig installed as the hairdresser applies glue to her hairline and does the process of installing the hairpiece.

Although whether or not a parent chooses to put their child in a wig is completely up to them, many netizens called out the mother for being inappropriate.

Source: Briefly News