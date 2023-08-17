A confident plus-size woman went viral on social media for her fast-paced dance moves in a grocery store

The video posted on TikTok shows that the woman was unbothered by her surroundings and showed off her skills

The video, which boasts over 242K views on the video-sharing app, was met with positive reactions from netizens

A woman confidently danced in a grocery store while pushing her trolley. Image: @khosiology/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dance can be considered a universal language. It is a form of communication that transcends cultural and linguistic barriers. It can also be a form of therapy, helping people to express their emotions and connect with their bodies.

Energetic woman puts on a dance show at the grocery store

A flexible and flamboyant plus-size babe took to social media to show off just how much of a skilled dancer she is.

In a video posted on TikTok by @khosiology, the curvy woman is seen rocking skimpy grey shorts and a pink crop top as she pushes her trolley in a grocery store before busting some high-energy and fast-paced dance moves.

Unbothered by her surroundings or possible onlookers, @khosiology shows off that she's light as a feather and knows how to move her hips to the rhythm of the beat.

Watch the video below:

South Africans shower the dancing woman with love online

The video made quite an impression among the South African online audience as scores of netizens flooded the comments section with love and adoring feedback.

Sthembile Shoba asked:

"Where were we when people were being given bodies?."

curvymomstyle wrote:

"You are so pretty, stufuza ."

Sibongile commented:

"Lalela umshiso wodwa."

Abongile Grootboom replied:

"Wamuhle Stufuza♥️."

tntaka8 said:

"Angisachazekile kanje."

