Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has paid tribute to the late Tsepo Tshola, who died on Thursday

Mourning the late jazz musician, Malema shared a picture to Twitter that shows him and Tshola shaking hands at the funeral service of the late Hugh Masekela

There was a flood of reactions to the tweet from like-minded South Africans, and others taking digs at the politician, as Tshola was remembered

South Africans have reacted en masse to the shocking news of the passing of yet another one of South Africa's decorated musical heroes, Tsepo Tshola.

The legendary songwriter and musician passed away on Thursday. It is understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho healthcare facility after contracting Covid-19.

EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema has paid tribute to jazz maestro Tsepo Tshola by sharing a photo showing them enjoying a warm moment. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Gallo Images.

Paying homage to his greatness, which saw Tshola enjoying more than four decades in the music industry – during which time he dominated audiences across international stages – EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter to share a picture of a warm moment he shared with the fallen jazz maestro.

The picture shows the two clad in full black suits and shaking hands at the funeral service of the late Hugh Masekela, who himself was one of South Africa's most celebrated sons in the jazz music space.

There was a flood of reactions as many like-minded South Africans, and others taking jabs at the politician, including those from Tshola's country of birth, Lesotho, who paid their tributes.

A user @julius_thamana lamented Tshola's passing. He said:

"We've lost a legend. Though death has taken him away from us, his music continues to live within us for eternity."

@MfanuyedwaS captured the degree of the pain felt through the brevity of his message. He wrote:

"Eish, it's sad indeed. Umoya wakhe ulale ngoxolo (may his soul rest in peace)."

Meanwhile, an aggrieved user @funimamie took the opportunity to take a dig at Malema.

"Tshepo Tshola RIP. You left us with this fool."

Many more messages emulated the status quo with RIP's flooding the comments section of the original tweet while other users fondly recalled some of Tshola's greatest hits, including Holokile.

Julius Malema feels for disgraced Andile Lungisa after berating in PE

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema reached out to beleaguered former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa, who was publicly berated in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.

With rumours afoot that he has been a proponent for possible violent unrest in Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape, Lungisa was requested by the local taxi industry to appear at various ranks to address the public.

On Wednesday, Briefly News carried the report that Lungisa was suspended for 18 months by the ANC in the Eastern Cape. A letter signed by the party's provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi confirmed the suspension.

