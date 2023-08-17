A woman from Swaziland went viral on TikTok after being the centre of attention while dancing in a video

The Swati stunner was taking part in a traditional dance to show off the beauty of her African culture

Peeps found the video delightful, and many people were happy to let her know, while other Swati viewers were happy about the representation.

One woman danced her heart out and went viral. The video was a hit because she was doing a traditional dance from Swaziland.

A TikTok video shows a woman from Swaziland doing a Swati dance in a traditional outfit. Image

Source: TikTok

The video was entertaining and received more than 13 000 likes. Many people could not stop gushing over the beautiful display of Swati culture.

Swati woman's dance goes TikTok viral

A gorgeous lady from Swaziland @yellow.swazi stunned the internet with her Kugiya (Swati dance) routine. The lady was doing a traditional Swazi dance, and many fell in love. Watch the video below:

TikTok users entertained by Swati dance

Many peeps could not stop area leaving about how the woman nailed her dance. Read what netizens had to say below:

Lindirae.jongisa complimented her:

"Waze wamuhle oe (You are so beautiful)."

user9794696691417 said:

"Please move to PTA so that you can teach me."

leekhuzwayosdaughter gushed:

"My fave."

Niki was in awe:

"Swati women are stunning yoh."

Nonhlanhla Charlotte wrote:

"My culture is so beautiful. I'm a proud Swati."

Bathobile loved the video

"Cuteness ela kwi dance."

Mzansi stans African traditional displays

Many creators often tap into their heritage. One kid went viral for doing a traditional dance in her infancy.

White man in Zulu attire does traditional dance, tatted guy charms Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a guy stole the spotlight as he did the most while dancing among Zulu people. The white gent in full Zulu traditional wear received over 5 000 likes.

People were amused as they watched how energetic the tattooed dancer was. Netizens could not help but flood the comments to sing his praises.

In a video by @bsobahe, one man stood out at an event by doing a traditional dance. In the video, he wore Zulu attire before doing his version of indlamu. He ends the dance by doing a headstand.

