A viral video of Ndebelele people doing a lit cultural dance was a fascinating sight for online users

The TikTok was a welcome sight as many remarked that they hardly ever see Ndebele traditional practices on the socials

The Ndebele women in the video were showered with endless compliments from hundreds of people who commented

People on TikTok could not get over this video of Ndebele women dancing. The ladies stunned in their full traditional clothing.

Ndebele ladies went viral as they did a beautiful dance, and Mzansi peeps were big fans. Image: @namgwezane25

Source: TikTok

In the video, the Ndebele people moved with unbelievable grace. Many people could not help but rave about the culture's beauty.

Ndebele women charm SA TikTok users

A video by @namgwezane25 shows Ndbebele women dancing together in a room. The ladies wore eye-catching Ndebele attire. The video was filmed in Kwa Mhlanga, which is home to the Ndebele in North Western Mpumalanga, according to SAHistory.Watch the pretty ladies below:

Mzansi applaud Ndbele culltural display

People always appreciate traditional dances, and many commented on the video that they were happy to see Ndebele representation.

Ms_August commented:

"I'm proud to be a Ndebele though i dont know how to speak our language."

at_partiie commented:

"Ndebele people are the true definition of “The aim is not to sweat”"

zamandelushinga commented

"This is BEAUTIFUL ! I'm not even Ndebele but wow!'

<3 ntsako commented:

"Beautiful culture."

Bonolo Bee commented:

"You just gotta love SA & it's cultures. Bahle abomama."

Tsonga baby girl in a xbelani tries to traditional dance and gets 1M views

Briefly News previously reported that aA Tsonga child got an early start on mastering the traditional dance. The video was a delight as people watched a baby wear a xibelani.

The clip had thousands of likes from entertained people. Many others commented on the video to praise the kid.

People love traditional dancing videos. This kid had many people applauding her move and fawning over her cuteness factor.

