A South African farmer named Sphe lost his entire herd of sheep and goats to thieves

He shared a TikTok post showing footage of his livestock and expressed his devastation

Some people offered words of comfort while others suggested ways to recover the animals, including consulting a traditional healer

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A farmer shared a post lamenting about his stolen livestock. Image: @_sphe

Source: TikTok

A South African Fonda was left devastated when he woke up one morning to find all his livestock stolen.

Thieves rob farmer of everything

The farmer who goes by Sphe (@_sphe___) on TikTok posted a video showing the many goats and sheep he had on his farm before they were tragically stolen by thieves.

The poor farmer suffered a great setback, far worse than many others get to experience in the labour-intensive industry of agriculture.

"So thieves decided to take them all, 489 sheep and over 100 goats gone. How do I survive this," a heartbroken Sphe wrote in his post.

Mzansi offers advice and support

The video garnered many views and comments online from netizens who sympathised with the young farmer's pain and unfortunate ordeal.

While some responded with comforting words, others advised him to seek assistance from a traditional healer or sangoma.

mqondisenigwala said:

"Kwaze kwanzima bo ngiyakuzwela mfwethu kuzomele uzame inyanga (This is a hard one; I feel sorry for you, brother. You're going to need to see a traditional healer)."

SthaBiSo@30 commented:

"Bekumele ngabe kunomuntu ozigadile with this amount (There should have been a security guard watching over these animals, especially with such a large amount)."

Khayone replied:

"Phephisa bhuti kwaze kwabuhlungu (Strongs brother, this is so sad)."

bk replied:

"Ukhona lobaba wezinyosi bazoziletha zonke ziphelele,nokhehlelezi eyakhe imoto ayibuyisa imoto eksen ngovivi amaphara abuya (There is a man of bees who would have brought your all your animals back.)"

Yongama Solwandle said:

"Haibo abantu banjani kanti (People can be heartless)."

mshingiza replied:

"Mfowethu qina ungapheli umoya ngyayazi ibuhlungu kanjani leyo (Brother be strong and don't give up, I feel your pain.)"

Resilient female poultry farmer shares how she's getting back on her feet

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Durban-based female poultry farmer says that the floods in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have wreaked havoc on her farming business.

Speaking to Briefly News, Thando Magane, owner and director of Fresh Nest Farming Consultants, said that she and her workers are still cleaning the areas of her business that were affected.

“At the moment, we are still cleaning up, the clean-up is itself is a cost. The floods have caused a lot of damage as structures got destroyed and chickens died.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News