A young woman from Cape Town was left devasted after arriving home to find it burgled and several of her and her mother's belongings stolen.

Cape Town home despoiled

A TikTok video shared by Thembisa Somagaca (@thembie04) shows the woman opening the door that had its lock broken before showing how the fridge, 55-inch plasma TV and soundbar were stolen.

Thembi also shared that the robbers took her weave and sneakers, too.

"I'm so hurt 2023 iphele kakubi shame," Thembi said in the caption.

Watch the heartbreaking video below:

Mzansi reacts to the robbery

Netizens weft perplexed by the robbery as some wondered how the thugs could have gotten away with stealing such large items without anyone seeing anything. Others speculated that the crime was probably done by someone close to the family.

MA4NI@PAT commented:

" Aibo ngeke this was "intentional" it literally a person close to you coz like they took everything bra, so sorry."

sanzamahlangu replied:

"Loyani lezinja."

patience said:

"Inja ezingafuni ukuyosebenza sis askies jooooo."

zamantungwazamantungwa wrote:

"Bashaye nge black magic."

MaXimba replied:

" Sisebenza kanzima sizama impilo. Izinja zifika zithathe nje."

Phumie4 commented:

"That’s how I feel when I want to go out I feel like some people are watching every move I make and do me wrong ."

Toobserve&settherecordstraight said:

"A whole fridge and no one saw anything??? ."

2 thieves found asleep at crime scene

In another story, Briefly News reported that just when you think you've heard and seen it all, a pair of thugs is reported to have been found snoozing at the doorstep of a house they broke into.

Images of the alleged incident said to have taken place at Hammanskraal, Pretoria, were shared by parody Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux.

In the tweet, two men can be seen sleeping outside a house among the stolen items as well as the elements used to commit the crime. A granny can be seen standing at the doorway overlooking the thugs in one of the images.

