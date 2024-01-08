A SA woman was on a mission to persuade her American husband that mopani worms are delicious

Hilarity unfolded when one of her eyes started to twitch, revealing her true feelings about the crunchy worms

The funny TikTok video clip gained popularity, drawing reactions from both South African and American netizens

A couple's video about mopani worms spread laughter on TikTok. Image: @dalton.aint.worried

A South African woman decided to showcase the delights of mopani worms to her American hubby.

Woman chomps down mopani worm

Armed with a bag of dried and crunchy worms, she bravely ate one in front of the camera, hoping to convince him that the critters were a tasty treat.

However, her facial expressions told a different story. As she chomped down on the worm, one eye decided to do its own review. Twitching in a way that spilled the beans on what she truly thought of the experience.

Video circulates on TikTok

The TikTok clip, posted by @dalton.aint.worried, has become an instant hit, racking up more than 554,000 views and counting.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi suggests fried mopani worms

Mzansi and US viewers alike flooded the comments section with laughter and amusement. Some South Africans chimed in, suggesting that frying the mopani worms might be the key to unlocking their true flavour.

Other people confessed that they might pass on the worm-eating adventure, despite its popularity as a local delicacy.

@asnath1035 shared:

"As a South African, I disagree with the eye twitching. Mopani worms are delicious."

@kiltedbiker1 said:

"The eye twitch is from the worm dust."

@bossladycitagarci added:

"Hell no she don't like them WTH."

@baldkittykat commented:

"I prefer them fresh and not dried❤️they are delicious."

@lebogangmobya stated:

"You do know you need to deep fry them before you eat them?"

@csmiley921 wrote:

"The eye twitch sent me. "

@inkedstonerempress mentioned:

"Even us in SA man. Not make sure."

@magichandscreations posted:

"It's giving Zimbabwe."

Video of woman cooking mopani worms trends

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a remarkable display of culinary expertise, a woman has taken the internet by storm by sharing her step-by-step guide to cooking mopani worms.

The unique delicacy made by has captured the attention of food enthusiasts worldwide, and her instructional video has garnered an astounding 5.3 million views. Mopani worms are a species of emperor moth which are large edible caterpillars and are considered a South African delicacy.

