Thousands of TikTok users were left in stitches by a man's carefully planned budget for January

Discussions revolved around the fact that he allocated more funds for his side chick than his wife

The comments section lit up as Mzansi engaged in laughter over the man's unique distribution of his earnings

One man delivered a laugh-out-loud moment with his TikTok video. His January budget breakdown raised netizens' eyebrows and had them in stitches.

The expense plan includes allocations for rent, the wife, a side chick, the mother, tithe, Beta Bets, cabbage, and school fees.

Man prioritises side chick over wife

What caught the attention of people was the amount set aside for the side chick, which was more than the budget for the wife.

Also, people were stunned that he planned to get through the first month of the year by just eating cabbage.

Budget video clocks 491,000 views

Whether the man was trolling for content or serious remains a mystery. But the clip, posted two days ago on the account @mrlion562 has become a hit with close to half a million views.

TikTokkers criticize man's budget

The comments section is a comedy fest with people critiquing the man's expenses.

See some reactions below:

@zakithi_tshezi said:

"As a wife, this pains me."

@ylalmagebza3 posted:

"At least she gets something. Some wives get nothing."

@khazy82 stated:

"He is scared of his side chick.☹️"

@ashante1227 wrote:

"Poor wife shame. "

@mohatsamohatsaka20 asked:

"What is the use of paying tithe when your family is struggling mxm?"

@peter.ntsime commented:

"Why don't you give it all to your side chick?"

@willyam935 added:

"Jonny Walker this one. No petrol money, no taxi fare, no problem."

@idk020231 said:

"And people still judge me for leaving my husband to be a side."

