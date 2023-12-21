A young lady took to Twitter to share some budgeting tips for those who would like to start the year fresh

In a thread, the woman shared several well-explained steps on how to create a practical monthly budget

Many people were grateful for the advice and motivation, and some others even shared additional tips

Budgeting has become a means of survival in a world where the bare necessities are astronomically priced. This saving-savvy South African babe has made it easier for people by sharing her practical budget tips and planning sheet.

The cost of living is becoming unbearable. Debt is drowning the people of Mzansi, and budgeting is the only way forward.

Savvy babe shares practical budget tips

Twitter user @_MeladiM shared a thread explaining her practical budgeting tips. Just seven easy steps explained in depth, and this babe believes you can make it through the month without drowning.

Take a look at her thread:

Mzansi thanks the women for the awesome tips

Many people came forward to thank the woman for sharing while they bookmarked the post for 2024. Some people even shared some of their own budgeting tips.

Read some of the comments:

@Tina_Hokwana said:

“Let me bookmark for 2024. Thank you ”

@MaryMajola shared:

“iPhone also has a budget tool/template which has a pie diagram on it once you’ve input everything and shows you the percentage each “category” takes.”

@Lesedi_Alfa was grateful:

“♥ thank you.”

@u_thandi_ is also jkeeping it for the new year:

“Let me just bookmark this real quick.”

Woman shows people on TikTok how to save R50k

Briefly News reported that saving is important but can also be daunting. One lady took the time to share her secret of saving R50k in just 100 envelopes.

Source: UGC With people living pay cheque to pay cheque, saving is not something that many households do. So, not many children learn how to save.

TikTok user @nomazdiaries shared a video showing people her 100 envelope stuffing challenge that helped her save R50k. With just 100 envelopes, it makes it easier to use small amounts rather than stress a huge lump sum every month.

