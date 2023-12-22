A man made a post regarding the dangers of choosing to go clubbing with a doctor, and it went viral

The Twitter user explained that it is not for the fainthearted and that your doctor will outgroove you any day

Many people stepped forward to share their personal experiences, confirming that doctors are party animals

A South African man took to Twitter to discuss the experience he had of grooving with a doctor. Many others stepped forward to confirm that they are total party animals.

When you look at a medical professional, the last thing you’d think is that they can out-groove those who are seen as professional groves, right?

Mzansi man shares grooving with a doctor experience

Twitter user @jxjx23_ wrote a post in which he shared what his experience was like going clubbing with a doctor. By his sheer bluntness, it is clear to see that the man was out partied and surprised by the fact.

“Don’t go clubbing with Doctors. Those people are animals Those okes can groove for four days straight, and it’s nothing for them ”

Mzansi shares their Dr grooving stories

Surprisingly, many people took to the comments to support what the man had said, giving a clear warning not to try it if you haven’t been partying with a doctor before, lol. Seems that the late nights of work have trained them well.

Read some of the funny comments:

@Mad_Buntu joked:

“They use drips to sober up ”

@essamokoena dropped facts:

“People that can survive 24-hour calls? don’t you dare ”

@wgodfrey32 shared:

“You can't match the drinking pace of doctors and soldiers........ these guys can drink!”

@Rea411 has been there:

“Those are legends. They don't drink brands or certain types of alcohol. You go from tequila to beer, then whisky, then vodka, and probably end up with shampoo in one night. Morning comes, and they provide an instant hangover concoction just to start again. ”

South African doctor writes sick note for drunk patient

Briefly News reported that Labour law in South Africa requires a sick note from a medical professional if one is absent on a Monday. It turns out that one man has been following the law but for all the wrong reasons, and his doctor was tired of it.

Almost everyone sets to Sunday and wonders where the weekend went. However, we get our big people pants on and get ready for the week ahead… not this man, though!

Twitter user @Shotgun_za shared a sick note allegedly written by a Dr Resha Maharaj, who sees the same patient almost every Monday. The man has been coming there drunk and asking for a sick note to avoid trouble at work.

