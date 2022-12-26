The people of Mzansi went in hard on a man with a nice car but a broken-down home

Twitter user @Emma_Tsebe shared a picture showing his VW Golf alongside a broken down house which he called ‘home’

Mzansi peeps couldn’t understand why the man bought a fancy car over fixing up his family home

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One man got schooled after he posted a picture showing his return home. Driving a boujee whip over foxing your family home is not something that settled well with many people.

Twitter user @Emma_Tsebe got roasted for having a nice car but not fixing his home. Image: Twitter / @Emma_Tsebe

Source: Twitter

While having a nice car is cool, living in a comfortable and structurally sound home is definitely the more responsible choice.

Twitter user @Emma_Tsebe shared a picture upon his return home and never expected to be torn apart over it.

The snap shows a neat and new VW Golf alongside a home that looks as if it would fall apart if someone sneezed on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Finally home ”

The people of Mzansi have words with the man

This picture just did not make sense to people. Mzansi citizens let the man know that they feel he should have fixed the house before buying that lux car.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Vuyiswa84572634 said:

“You should fix that house… Haibo!”

@KingDon_za said:

“ where does this guy sleep?”

@ma_hlokohlok said:

“Respectfully, why didn't you rebuild your home before buying a car?”

@Allan_2801 said:

“One month of fuel for that car can improve home.”

@Karabo_M6 said:

Proud man flexes the home he built, Mzansi stans: "A great legacy"

In related news, Briefly News reported that being able to take care of your loved ones is something that many people wish for. Twitter user Bonginkosi, @Bonginkocy, did not only make netizens proud but he also inspired them when he posted a picture of the white beautiful house he just finished building.

Captioning the photos, Bonginkosi wrote:

"I've just finished building I Oledi a comfortable warm home."

South Africans have since flooded Bonginkosi's comments section with congratulatory messages. Others fell in love with the house and asked for the house plan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News