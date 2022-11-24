Proud Man Flexes the Home He Built, Mzansi Stans: "A Great Legacy"
- A man left people impressed on social media after showing off the house he bought for his mother
- @Bonginkocy shared the beautiful house's pictures on his Twitter account with a heartwarming caption
- People have since taken to the comments section to react, @zenani94 said: "Congratulations! Best feeling ever"
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Being able to take care of your loves ones is something that many people wish for. Twitter user Bonginkosi, @Bonginkocy, did not only make netizens peoud but he also inspired them when he posted the picture of the white beautiful house he just finished building.
Captioning the photos, Bonginkosi wrote:
"I've just finished building I Oledi a comfortable warm home."
South Africans have since flooded Bonginkosi's comments section with congratulatory messages. Others fell in love with the house and asked for the house plan. Showing interest, @Harry_Maponya asked him if he was selling the plan, he also said:
Former homeless man Bonga happily checks into rehab, Mzansi peeps celebrate: "This is absolutely amazing"
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
"I love your house bro!! Small and nice. Is indeed comfortable for Mama."
@Shimmy610 wrote:
"My brother gents like you are few, be blessed good things yet to shower u. Personally I wish my parents were still alive to witness my life."
@Sharingpioneer said:
"Well done. This is a great legacy. Don't forget to get home insurance cover with us @sugarinsure"
@Twaledi1:
Siyabonga Mlambo mfowethu, muhle umsebenzi , kwande okuhle ,uMama ujabule . "Sashiya emakhaya ukuze sizo shintsha amakhaya"
"I finally made my dad proud": Man builds big house for his father, relocates him from dirty-looking apartment
In another article, Briefly News reported about a man who helped his father leave his old apartment for a brand new home.
A young man who had just built a house for his father took to social media flaunt the new home with a heartwarming video.TikTok user @Sparkleteedatp also gave netizens a sneak peek of the house his father was staying in before.
Ramaphosa reacts to King Charles speaking SA languages, Mzansi peeps unleashes fire memes: "Always sleepy"
He said it has always been his dream to make his parents proud and build them a new home. The young man also shared that sadly his late mother did not live to witnesshis dreams come to reality. @Sparkleteedatp also revealed that he decided build a house for his father first before himself.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News