A man left people impressed on social media after showing off the house he bought for his mother

@Bonginkocy shared the beautiful house's pictures on his Twitter account with a heartwarming caption

People have since taken to the comments section to react, @zenani94 said: "Congratulations! Best feeling ever"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bonginkosi Mlambo built his mother a house. Image: @Bonginkocy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Being able to take care of your loves ones is something that many people wish for. Twitter user Bonginkosi, @Bonginkocy, did not only make netizens peoud but he also inspired them when he posted the picture of the white beautiful house he just finished building.

Captioning the photos, Bonginkosi wrote:

"I've just finished building I Oledi a comfortable warm home."

South Africans have since flooded Bonginkosi's comments section with congratulatory messages. Others fell in love with the house and asked for the house plan. Showing interest, @Harry_Maponya asked him if he was selling the plan, he also said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I love your house bro!! Small and nice. Is indeed comfortable for Mama."

@Shimmy610 wrote:

"My brother gents like you are few, be blessed good things yet to shower u. Personally I wish my parents were still alive to witness my life."

@Sharingpioneer said:

"Well done. This is a great legacy. Don't forget to get home insurance cover with us @sugarinsure"

@Twaledi1:

Siyabonga Mlambo mfowethu, muhle umsebenzi , kwande okuhle ,uMama ujabule . "Sashiya emakhaya ukuze sizo shintsha amakhaya"

"I finally made my dad proud": Man builds big house for his father, relocates him from dirty-looking apartment

In another article, Briefly News reported about a man who helped his father leave his old apartment for a brand new home.

A young man who had just built a house for his father took to social media flaunt the new home with a heartwarming video.TikTok user @Sparkleteedatp also gave netizens a sneak peek of the house his father was staying in before.

He said it has always been his dream to make his parents proud and build them a new home. The young man also shared that sadly his late mother did not live to witnesshis dreams come to reality. @Sparkleteedatp also revealed that he decided build a house for his father first before himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News