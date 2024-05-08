Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi is said to have been diagnosed with lung cancer and has undergone surgery

Her husband disclosed the news of the star's sickness Bishop, Mpendulo Nkambule, on Ukhozi FM

The news of Zanele Mbokazi's sickness hit many of her fans and followers hard

Ukhozi FM star Zanele Mbokazi was diagnosed with lung cancer. Image: @mbokazizanele

Sad news never ends. One of Mzansi's entertainment industry's superstars left many netizens heartbroken regarding her health issues update.

Zanele Mbokazi diagnosed with lung cancer

The Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi made headlines on social media recently after her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, disclosed on national live radio that Mbokazi was diagnosed with lung cancer and that she will undergo surgery.

The news was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews, which wrote:

"Zanele Mbokazi's been diagnosed with lung cancer and had undergone surgery. Her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule just revealed on Ukhozi FM."

Zanele Mbokazi's sickness hit fans hard

The news of Zanele Mbokazi's sickness hit many of her fans and followers hard. See some of the comments below:

@visse_ss wrote:

"May she win against that thing."

@just_sugar99 said:

"I wish you speed recovery."

@savenoho responded:

"This is bad.May she make it out alive all the best."

@gonca_tu replied:

"The most potent weapon of a patient is to accept that there is illness in them and the illness can be eliminated through interventions. Kudo to her, my fingers."

@Tlale_2 commented:

"This is sad, hope it was found in it's early stage and treatment will work."

@miss_sonke mentioned:

"She'll pull through uMama bethuna.God will do it for her."

@Da_Vince2 tweeted:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with @zanelembokazi and @ukhozi_fm."

@RashiyaNoma shared:

"That's so horrible, I hate this disease, a silent killer. God's strength to her nomndeni."

