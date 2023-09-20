A resurfaced video on social media shows gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope singing and dancing to a pop song, sparking a debate among Twitter users

A video of gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope singing and dancing to a pop song has resurfaced on social media. The video has sparked a heated debate among Twitter users.

An old video of Rebecca Malope singing pop music has resurfaced. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Gallo Image /Frennie Shivambu and James Crump/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Dr Rebecca Malope's throwback video resurfaces

Many of us may know her as an award-winning gospel star, but it seems Dr Rebecca Malope's career started off on a different path. An old video of the star singing and dancing in a skimpy outfit has resurfaced on social media.

The now-viral clip shared by @LeratoN_ on social media even showed how the renowned gospel star used to get down on stage. The caption of the post read:

"Guys Dr Rebecca Malope used to be a pop star."

Mzansi reacts to Dr Rebecca Malope's throwback video

The video left Mzansi social media users divided. Some said the star could have given the late Brenda Fassie a run for her money if she had continued making pop music. Some said she switched over because she couldn't handle MaBrrr's talent.

@Sifisomessiah said:

"People that are from the streets and are now in church most of the time have thee most sincere intentions towards God."

@T__Steezy added:

"Nah she was cooking. She could have gave Brenda a run for her money."

@EPristo added:

"She used this to enter the industry and as soon as she had enough power and control she pursued he real passion. She did not lose herself in all that pop and glamour. That is something admirable."

@_MLee_ commented:

"Every sinner has a future, every saint has a past"

@tega_levi09 wrote:

"Brenda Fassie had no chance with this one ."

Source: Briefly News