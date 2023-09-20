A funny woman on TikTok showed people the extreme weather in Pretoria through creative means

The lady used a Michael Jackson's music video to make other TikTok users laugh at her post on her social media

Many people thought the video was hilarious, and peeps reacted to the bizarre viral dance video

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Online users were amused by one woman's funny video. The lady had people laughing after showing them the extreme weather.

A TikTok video shows a Pretoria woman recreating a Michael Jackson moment from a video. Image: @yazmeen.browns

Source: TikTok

Many viewers thought the lady was creative with her Michael Jackson impersonation. People commented on the video, expressing how amused they were.

Woman dances to Michael Jackson in strong winds

@yazmeen.browns, who posted a video of her reaction to the extreme weather in Pretoria. The town is experiencing heavy winds, and she took the opportunity to recreate MJ's Earth Song music video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the clip below:

Online users amused by woman's performance

Many people thought this lady's dance video was hilarious. Peeps commented, adding their own jokes.

Kekeletso Tsheledi laughed:

"Content before health please."

Aisha Oreoluwa said:

"This is why we don’t get nice things like snow."

Duduzile Precious Dl commented:

"Something happened with South Africa after Covid we fear nothing."

nandii. added:

"Peoples statuses got me on the floor."

lkmatjie joked:

"Ramaphosa why did vaccinate us, bona nou."

Relopile laughed:

"Hebanna so quick! This happened like an hour ago."

TikTok videos makes netizens laugh

Many people love to see others' hilarious shenanigans. When it snowed in South Africa, social media was awash with funny viral videos from people.

"MJ o pakile man": Lady's SA twist to Michael Jackson's moves have Mzansi amused

Briefly News previously reported that a stunner on social media gave a South African twist to Michael Jackson's legendary moves. The late star, dubbed the "King of Pop", is one of the most influential entertainers of all time. This online personality showed people how they imagined the superstar would dance if he was a local.

The woman's TikTok went viral with a million views. Online users flooded the comments to review her Michael Jackson performance.

Tiktok creator @bigbozz.pureza decided to give Michael Jackson's dance moves a South African edge. In her viral video, she put on a South African beat and continued to do some of Michael's iconic moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News