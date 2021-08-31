‘Michael Jackson’ in Pretoria: Video of Dancing ‘MJ’ Has Mzansi Super Impressed

A local Michael Jackson impersonator has social media buzzing after clips of his work were shared online

The talented dancer seems to have been making appearances all over SA, this time heading to the streets of Pretoria

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the super talented dancer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A dancing 'Michael Jackson' tearing up the streets of Pretoria with his impressive dance skill has got social media users talking. According to some tweeps, the talented performer is actually from KZN and the locals there definitely want their MJ back.

A video of a dancing 'Michael Jackson' has been making the rounds on social media. He was spotted busting a move in Pretoria. Images: @Nkoskhodola_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Nkoskhodola_23 shared the super cool clip of the Michael Jackson impersonator strutting his stuff near the Pretoria CBD. Onlookers throw cash in a nearby hat and show the performer some much-deserved recognition.

"We have our own ‘Michael Jackson’ in Pretoria," the excited tweep captioned the video.

Mzansi took to the comments section with many Durbanites hilariously wondering if their MJ had been stolen. Others simply celebrated the young man for his skill and consistent dance hustle.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@TT_Kgopa said:

"CBD wasn't ready for Mr Jackson."

@NomaguguSamke said:

"I so wish to see him live and donate."

@TeeGee_Mo2 said:

"Haha I think @IdolsSA must call this guy up for an appearance in one of their episodes towards the end of the season."

@LomaSwatiDlami1 said:

"Uyahambo lomfokazi yeses, he used to do this eThekwini."

@shimi_seerane said:

"Very entertaining if you ever come across and have some coins. Support at least he ain't robbing our mother nor kidnap our lil sister. IT'S A HUSTLE."

@owamandla said:

"Absolutely true! I stan a creative and focused king! I truly wish him all the best. May doors of opportunity open up for him!"

“You’re talented”: Mzansi thrilled by a video of girl’s superb dancing skills

In similar entertaining news, Briefly News previously reported that a young South African lady is receiving all the good praise on social media for her superb dancing skills. The stunning woman uploaded her video on a widely used social media platform.

@Masego_ is a TikTok account holder and says the song she is dancing to, Ungangibambi, has not been released yet but the moves have attracted her followers. Briefly News took a look at the video to find out why Mzansi cannot wait for the song to be released and see the lady on television.

Mzansi was super in love with the talented lady. Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@User6217 said:

“I hope international TikTok doesn’t copy this and not give you credit.”

@Bxbyy said:

“Wena you made my morning. Yebo Masego.”

@OlwethuNodumo said:

“Dankie girl, we enjoy watching you dancing.”

@User7525 said:

“OMG, you are talented.”

@Nells040 said:

“Yebo yes mogirl, you can dance.”

@Mosala Khiba said:

"It's the long hair for me."

@Akhona Mazqhelekazi said:

“You should be on the next episode of Jiva.”

Source: Briefly.co.za